Look Back: Hartsville boasted a number of ladies’ social clubs

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

An article in the Nashville newspaper The Tennessean from the year 1917, describes the people of Hartsville as, “…a thrifty up-to-date people, who fill the churches and stand for all that is good for the state and nation.”

One area of goodness was that the ladies of Hartsville and Trousdale County did not just sit around and look pretty – they were a very active group of women!

From my research in the archives of old newspapers from Nashville, I have found that the ladies of Hartsville were active and busy. That was something we saw in last week’s article that spoke of a group that called themselves the “Wednesday Afternoon Club.”

That group was probably much like our contemporary ladies’ group, the Red Hat Ladies. Socializing was as much on their agenda as was civic improvement.

But the lively “Wednesday Afternoon Club” wasn’t the only group of ladies in town!

The Sunday edition of the Nashville Banner from April 9, 1922 reports, “Mesdames Jack Jenkins and J. Carr Crenshaw were joint hostesses of the Book Lovers’ Club…”.

Another group that made the Nashville papers was the “New Century Club.” On Jan. 10, 1901, the group was written up. “Last Friday night Mrs. Moscow L. Wright entertained the New Century club at her home in East Hartsville… The decoration of the interior was in pink and green, and was further emphasized in the pink shaded lights burning in the double parlors and hall, with palms for a back ground (sic). The table decorations were pink carnations and American Beauty roses. A musical programme (sic) was excellently rendered.”

In 1903 there was evidently enough interest in the great outdoors to have a group in Hartsville called “The Young Ladies Outing Club.” The article in the Aug. 7 paper doesn’t mention the actual outdoors but the ladies did get together, “The Young Ladies Outing Club was entertained by Misses Louise and Minnie Upshaw. Refreshments were served in two courses, and the occasion was enlivened by music and various forms of amusement.”

Perhaps the August heat was too great to get the girls outside!

Another meeting of the group was written up in the Dec. 29 issue of The Tennessean that year. It reports, “A reception was given by the Young Ladies Outing Club at the home of Miss Annie Miller Littleton. Sixty-five guests, including many from surrounding towns, were present. An ice course was served.”

We presume that “an ice course” was ice cream!

Not all groups were meeting for fun and refreshments.

A 1908 issue reported, “The Pastor’s Aid society met with Mrs. Sam Gwin Monday afternoon, with a good attendance and profitable meeting. After the transaction of business, the members were invited into the dining room, where refreshments were served.”

I’ve always maintained that if you serve refreshments, people will come to your meeting!

In 1916, the local Methodist ladies had a “Missionary society” that met and had officers. Like the Pastor’s Aid society, it was a group with a purpose that benefited the church and its mission work.

Several local sewing groups were also written up in the Nashville papers.

We don’t have back copies of the Hartsville paper before the 1940s so we can’t quote our own paper, which we are sure had articles on these same groups.

And we close with two groups that had a mission. And they were controversial ones at that!

In 1915 a large article with a big headline reported, “Answering to the ardent requests of the women of the communities, Mrs. Bettie M. Donelson and Mrs. D. Terry Kimbrough will leave today for Hartsville to make talks on the equal suffrage question and supervise the organization of a league.” The “suffrage” issue was to give women the right to vote!

And from 1902 we get the headlines, “BREAKING UP BOOTLEGGING, Anti-Saloon League Rids Hartsville of Illicit Whisky.”

I guess we can say, never underestimate the powers of a group of ladies with a purpose. Be it to entertain, sew a quilt, send aid to a missionary or bust up the local bootleggers!”

A reminder that the Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on Saturday, May 12, at 2 p.m. at our Archives building. Our speaker will be Mr. Jay Chugg, who is developing the famous Cato Pot Cave into a tourist attraction. Jay is an entertaining speaker. The public is invited to all Society meetings!