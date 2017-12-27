Look Back: A Hartsville Christmas story, Part 2

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In last week’s article, we printed the Christmas memories of the late Grover Porter and how he and his family prepared for the big day when Santa arrived.

Now, we continue his story as he and the family “walked a mile” down the road to spend the rest of Christmas Day with his grandparents and the extended family:

“Our family would celebrate Christmas Day with my maternal grandparents (John and Ida Freeman Woodmore). We would celebrate the next day with my paternal grandparents (Sam and Flora Gregory Porter) who lived near Hartsville.

We would carry some of the food that my mother and sisters had prepared to both my paternal and maternal grandparent’s homes for these celebrations.

After arriving, we children played with our new presents while waiting for Christmas dinner. To us country folk, ‘dinner’ was the mid-day meal.

My maternal grandmother and mother stood around the wood cook stove and talked about local social affairs while putting the finishing touches on our dinner. My maternal grandfather, father and uncle sat around the wood fireplace and talked about crops.

After what seemed an eternity, it would finally be time for Christmas dinner. We would thank God for the bounty that He had given us.

Then, we would stuff ourselves with all the good food set before us on the table, including a boiled country ham, several hot vegetables, homemade biscuits and cornbread, and several pies and cakes.

In those long-gone days, the men ate first, the children next, and the women ate last.

After dinner, the table would be cleared and the leftover food stored away until time to eat supper. We children would go outside to play in the snow until we got too cold and then we would come inside to play our favorite indoor games.

The women would talk some more about local affairs. The men would talk more about crops. As night drew near, the men would go to the barn to feed the livestock and do the other farm chores. The women would prepare the table for supper.

After eating the food leftover from dinner, we enjoyed the warmth provided by family love and the wood fire while sitting in the living room.

Later, we would walk home in the cold.

That night, I would dream about the presents I hoped to get at my paternal grandparents the next day.

Those family gatherings on Christmas provided us children with many happy memories that we carry with us through all the days of our lives.

Will today’s children be fortunate enough to have such happy memories of their childhood…I hope so!”

Thanks to Grover for his recollections, and we hope that you and yours have had a Merry Christmas and we wish you good fortune in the coming year!