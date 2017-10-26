Look Back: How Hartsville got its first fire department

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Old maps of Hartsville dating back to 1893 have provided us with a glimpse of how our town looked before a series of fires changed the entire downtown area.

A series of three disastrous fires between 1900 and 1904 left every business building in town in ashes. The only business buildings to escape were the Hager buildings on Church Street and the old Bank of Hartsville building on the corner of Broadway and Main.

As a result of the fires, particularly the 1904 fire that burned 20 businesses, the county courthouse, and the town’s two livery stables, our entire downtown had to be rebuilt.

Every building in downtown Hartsville, between Church Street and River Street has been built since 1904. And most were built in the years immediately following the fire.

Consequently, our historic downtown is like a time capsule from the turn of the last century. Visitors often comment on the old and quaint look of our town. A recent sidewalk grant from the state will soon bring some much-needed sidewalk improvements and landscaping that will carry us into the next century.

But back to 1904!

After two fires in a row had burned our courthouse, the county decided to build our third and present courthouse in a safer location and passed ordinances to prohibit wooden buildings in the downtown area.

That did indeed put a stop to large fires that destroyed entire streets of businesses, but it did not put a stop to fires.

Looking through old city records, we find mention of a fire in the downtown that required the city to call upon the Gallatin fire department to put it out!

The January 1924 minutes of the city record this action: “…that the city clerk send the Volunteer Fire Department of the City of Gallatin, Tenn a check for $50.00 as donation for services rendered during the recent fire…”

While the records do not tell what building caught fire, we can assume that memories of the three fires only a generation earlier provoked action, because three months later we find this in the city records:

“Be it ordained that as per advertisement for bids for Fire Engine that we buy from the Boyer Company of Logansport, Indiana, one three tank chemical Fire Engine, mounted on Ford Truck chassis, $2,437.33 net. Chemicals $45.00. This amount to be paid when the city is reduced from 6th class town to 5th class town…as per insurance ratings.”

Evidently not only had the fear of another large fire motivated the city council, but the realization that having a fire department in town would reduce the fire insurance rates for businesses and residents.

That was a big plus!

We have spent the month looking at fire insurance maps of Hartsville, some dating back to 1893 and continuing up to the 1930s. The maps were used by insurance companies to rate towns and cities on their ability to fight fires. And insurance companies charged higher rates for towns without fire departments.

Our illustration with this week’s article shows how the insurance maps noted a town’s firefighting capability – and in the 1920 map we didn’t fare so well.

On that map, we find the notation, “Water Facilities Wells and Cisterns. Fire Dept. None.”

Below that notation we find written, “Fire Dept: Not organized. No Fire Apparatus.”

The only firefighting apparatus the town had was when people grabbed buckets and skipped down to Little Goose Creek and began to hand buckets of creek water from one man to the next, up to the man closest to the fire, who would throw the water onto the blaze and hand the empty bucket back down the line!

Later, the fire map for 1931 notes:

“Fire Department: Volunteer chief: asst chief and 13 men paid on call: One Station: One Ford truck with 500 G. P. M pump…”

It also notes that the town had improved its water facilities with “Municipal ownership. Gravity and direct pressure system: Source from two wells by two elec. Pomona well pumps: One 20,000 gal concrete reservoir: One 150,000 concrete reservoir on hill 180 feet above business district…3 miles 6 inch water mains…33 hydrants”.

We still have a volunteer fire department, as most small towns in Tennessee do, but we now have water throughout the county and many more fire hydrants. And we have a new fire hall!

As our county grows, we might need to have at least one full-time employee at the fire department to make things run smoother when fires do occur, and that would likely make insurance rates cheaper. That will be a decision for the county commissioners to make and like the city council of almost 100 years ago – it might be a progressive move for Hartsville!