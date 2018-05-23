Look Back: Hartsville had its own group of Odd Fellows

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In last week’s article, we wrote about a local men’s group known as the Knights of Pythias. We have some mention of the Hartsville lodge in the Nashville newspapers, and we have some old photos of Hartsville men in their Knights uniforms, but we have no other records.

If anyone has the minutes book of that organization stuck away in their attic, the Historical Society would love to have it to add to our county archives – or at least allow us to copy it. Such items are a valuable part of our historic record.

The Knights of Pythias was not the only fraternal group to grace the streets of Hartsville and then fade into oblivion.

According to an article in the Nashville newspaper from April 1919, “Odd Fellows Start Lodge At Hartsville!”

Now, you might be tempted to say that all men are a little odd, but the “Odd Fellows” were an actual group that dates back to 1819 in the United States and further back in England to 1730!

Now about that name!

England had many fraternal groups – all male in membership – and they generally were formed to be self-helpful. That is, they existed to encourage cooperation between the members and to enhance business and social opportunities.

The original Odd Fellows group was created to help others – the less fortunate and impoverished. That made them a little different from the other groups, or a “little odd.” They readily adopted the description and called themselves Odd Fellows.

The American branch had some disagreements with their English counterparts and incorporated in 1843, assuming the name Independent Order of Odd Fellows. They sometimes went by their initials, IOOF.

The group took on the goal of “Friendship, Love and Truth,” and was unique in that it was the first such fraternity in the United States to include women with its ladies’ associate group, the Beautiful Rebekah Degree.

The 1919 article in The Tennessean states that Dr. A.J. Hager and E.B. Johnson of Hartsville were responsible for the establishment of the new lodge.

Members from the Nashville lodge were present for the institution of the new club.

It goes on to say, “The lodge was organized with thirty-nine members, thirty of whom were present. While in Hartsville the visitors were served sandwiches from the $1,200 Red Cross ham which was recently auctioned at that place.”

The ham in the article was a large one donated to the local Red Cross as part of a fundraiser. Given by Mr. Coleman Winston of Hartsville, it brought a large price at the auction and also made headlines in the Nashville paper. Evidently, the ham was sliced and used to make sandwiches for the visitors. I wonder how much that made each sandwich worth!

On the national stage, the Odd Fellows flourished and by 1889 had lodges in every state in the Union. They were also the largest fraternal group in the United States – larger than even the Masonic organization.

But that was in the past.

The Great Depression caused their numbers to dwindle. Members dropped out, being unable to afford dues. Also, the efforts of the American government to help the poor replaced the need for the Odd Fellows in small towns across the nation.

The organization is still active today – both nationally and internationally – but not locally.

We have no other records, pictures, documents, or evidence of the local Odd Fellows. Like the Knights of Pythias, they have disappeared from the scene.

Perhaps, in an old trunk in an attic, closet or basement, someone has the records of this fine organization waiting to be pulled out, dusted off, and shared with our county archives. Perhaps.