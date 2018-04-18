Look Back: Hartsville horses outraced Andrew Jackson’s

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

“All men are equal… on the turf or under it!”

This pithy remark was often spoken at the racetracks of old. Its implication was that in death, we are all equal. And on the turf of the racetrack, one man’s money was as good as anyone else’s!

This was indeed true, for horse racing appealed to both rich and poor, black and white, young and old, male and female.

In our past two articles, we have seen how Irishman Dr. Redmond Barry was the first man to introduce thoroughbred horses to Middle Tennessee. He began to breed thoroughbreds, keeping them at the stables of William Donelson. William was the son of Nashville founder John Donelson and the brother of Rachel Donelson Jackson!

Redmond Barry had local connections. His wife Jennie was from Hartsville, being the daughter of Captain William Alexander. The Alexander home is still standing, being one of the oldest houses in our city limits.

But Alexander had more connections to early racing besides the efforts of his esteemed son-in-law.

Captain Alexander invited Colonel Green Berry Williams to move to Hartsville and come to work for him. That work was breeding and training horses!

At the time in 1806, Williams was living in Virginia. But he found Alexander’s offer attractive and he packed up and moved to the banks of Little Goose Creek.

More importantly, he brought three thoroughbreds with him: Post Boy, Dragan, and Henrietta. The last two had been sired by Dare Devil. Needless to say, those were impressive credentials at the time.

Williams had been riding horses in races since his youth and was training horses for a wealthy Virginia farmer when he accepted Alexander’s offer.

A few years later, Green Berry Williams was lured away from Alexander to work for Captain Jesse Haynie, another prosperous landowner.

Haynie’s home and estate are long gone, but his place was only four miles west of Hartsville. The line separating Sumner County and Trousdale County cuts through his old farm.

Haynie’s stable of horses and the skills of Green Berry William made for a winning combination when in 1809 they acquired the thoroughbred Maria.

Remember that name!

Maria became Andrew Jackson’s nemesis!

Now we will add one more name to our story: jockey Monkey Simon.

Like many of the boys, or men of small stature, that were used to ride the champion horses, Monkey Simon was African American. Books have been written on the contributions of black Americans to the world of horseracing, not only as jockeys, but as trainers.

Simon had been brought to this country as a child during the slave trade. He was said to have come from a royal family in his native Africa. Although he is best known as “Monkey” Simon, the “Monkey” part of his name was actually racetrack slang for any rider, regardless of color.

His small size was partially due to his having been born a hunchback. But that didn’t stop him from being one of the best jockeys in the profession. He stood four feet, six inches tall and weighed in at a whooping 100 pounds!

Maria was usually ridden by Monkey Simon!

General Jackson, whose presidency would come later, had seen Simon ride and knew that he pushed the limits on what was legal and what was illegal on the track – always managing to avoid being disqualified for his actions.

Before one race, Jackson ran into Simon and said, “Now Simon, when my horse comes up and is about to pass you, don’t you spit your tobacco juice in his eyes!”

Monkey Simon wasn’t the least bit intimidated by Jackson. He quickly replied, “Well, General, I’ve rode a good deal against your horses but, Hell, none were ever near enough to catch my spit!”

Next week’s article: Can Andy Jackson beat Haynie’s Maria?