Look Back: Hartsville man had unbeatable horse in ‘Maria’

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Hartsville’s connections to Andrew Jackson were many and varied. He attended a wedding here, was the guest of honor at a “Jackson Ball” and he often raced horses here.

Horse racing was relatively new to the frontier of Middle Tennessee in the early 1800s and several Trousdale County residents were crucial to the beginnings of that sport. Captain William Alexander of Hartsville was one of the first men in Tennessee to breed and train thoroughbred race horses.

But it was local resident Jesse Haynie who made the biggest splash in the early days of horse racing by beating General Andrew Jackson on the race track – not just once but 11 times!

And he did it with one horse and with one of the best jockeys to ever ride a thoroughbred!

Jesse Haynie owned a large and prosperous farm on the edge of the county, in the area now known as Payne’s Store. Haynie was also the postmaster of the “Green Garden” post office, a forerunner of the old “Enon Chapel” post office.

It was Haynie who lured horse trainer Green Berry Williams away from the stables of Captain Alexander and together he and Williams trained a fine dark chestnut mare named Maria.

Maria, whose name was pronounced as “Mariah,” was foaled in 1808 in Virginia and brought to Tennessee by her owner the following year. Haynie and Williams purchased her and trained her for the next few years until, as a three-year-old, she was ready to run.

Let’s add to the mix the feisty gentleman we met in last week’s article – jockey Monkey Simon.

Simon was a slave and like many slave boys was given jobs in the family stable. Since everyone owned horses, and horses were the only way to get from one place to another, they were important commodities. In the stables, Simon became familiar with the noble animals and learned to ride and race them.

Simon’s owner saw the young man’s potential and would hire him out as a jockey for a $100 fee per race! He would share some of that with Simon.

Simon was the rider Jessie Haynie used for all his races with Maria.

Now to understand horse racing in those early days, we have to visualize a straight track, not the round one we are familiar with today.

Also, horses would race for varied lengths. For example, the horse might race a mile, a quarter mile, or even three- or four-mile lengths.

All of this was agreed to before the race was begun. A man would challenge another fellow and the two would agree on the length of the race and if it was to be the best out of three or just one go. If, for any reason, one of the men changed his mind at the last minute, he had to forfeit and pay just as if he had raced and lost.

Andrew Jackson was a shrewd fellow and studied his horses and knew their potential. He had raced one of his greatest races at Hartsville when he ran his horse Truxton against Greyhound. What made the race so interesting is that Greyhound had beaten Truxton in a race a year earlier. Convinced that Truxton was simply out of shape for that race, Jackson bet heavy money on the rematch.

And he wasn’t the only one to bet heavy! But most of the money was on Greyhound. When Truxton won, many a fellow left Hartsville with their pockets empty and a few were said to have had to walk home because they had bet the very horse they had ridden into town.

It was in Hartsville that General Jackson raced a horse named Decatur against Haynie’s Maria and lost!

But that’s not the end of the story!

Jackson was persistent, which was one of his outstanding qualities. It had gotten him through wars and politics and would later win him the presidency. But it was useless against Haynie’s Maria.

Always using Monkey Simon, Jesse Haynie continued to race his beautiful mare Maria and win.

Jackson ran a horse against Maria 11 different times – and 11 times he lost!

Years later, Gallatin’s Bailey Peyton would comment on the horse, saying, “Haynie’s Maria was a most extraordinary race nag at all distances, not inferior to any that have appeared in America since her day.” Peyton should know, for not only had he witnessed many of her races, but he himself was an accomplished politician, horse breeder and racer.

As for Andrew Jackson, it is said that, ”Jackson conquered the Creek Indians, defeated General Packenham at New Orleans, beat John Adams and Henry Clay for the presidency and broke the Bank of America… but he never beat Haynie’s Maria!”