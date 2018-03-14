Look Back: History of girls’ basketball in Trousdale County

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

“Watermelon, Watermelon,

Watermelon rind,

Look at the scoreboard,

And see who’s behind!”

There is nothing like a good cheer by the pep club or cheerleaders to get a team going! And Trousdale County High School has had its share of great athletes and teams – and cheers!

In last week’s article, we saw that while football has long been a Trousdale County tradition, basketball came along later and struggled in the early years.

How? Well, for one thing, we had a basketball team and no gymnasium!

In 1925, the earliest year we can document a high school boys’ team, we didn’t have a high school gym, but instead used an outdoor court to practice on, or used the huge wooden interiors of one of the local tobacco warehouses!

The warehouses, and Hartsville had several, were also used to house the local agricultural fairs, for fundraisers and for dances!

In 1930, the school had its first girls’ team. But, the program for ladies was short lived. It lasted one season! It wouldn’t return until 1938!

The boys’ team also suffered.

A look through old TCHS yearbooks shows that there was no boys’ basketball team in 1931 and 1932. There was no yearbook in 1933, due to the economic hardships of the Great Depression. But in the 1934 annual, we see photos of the school’s football, baseball and boys’ basketball teams.

It was only temporary, for there are no photos of basketball teams in the 1935 or 1936 books.

In 1937, the sport returns and the “Stepping Stone,” the name of the school annual, had this to say, “After a lapse of several years, basketball has been ushered in again at Trousdale County High. Thanks to the County Board of Education and patrons, our school now has a gymnasium that rivals any prep school or high school gym in the state.”

That gym would be in the newly constructed elementary school, on the same property as the high school. It would be named after a popular first-grade teacher, Miss Kate Wilson. And it would continue to be used until the old building was demolished just a few years ago.

The gym also ushered in the era of Trousdale County girls’ basketball!

Since 1938, the girls have hit the court just like their male counterparts.

The coach for that year was C.V. Baker.

Baker was a busy man. Not only did he coach the girls’ team, but also the boys’ basketball team and the football team! Baker would go on to coach and teach PE here until 1943.

We received a note from Coach Baker’s daughter a few years ago, along with some nice photos of him and some of the teams he had coached here. His daughter, Judy Baker Denney, noted that after leaving here, her father took the coaching job at Castle Heights in Lebanon and kept that job until his death in 1971!

If we continue to look through old “Stepping Stones” we see that other coaches for the girls’ team have included: Miss Beaman in 1942, C.L. Cummins in 1943, Miss Virginia Cummins in 1944, Sloan Jobe in 1945, Joe C. Smith in 1946 and ’47, Miss Evelyn Sadler in 1948, Mrs. John Martin in 1949, Kirby Jordan in 1950 and ’51, James Wade in 1952 and ’53, Billie Matthews in 1954 and ’55. Jim Satterfield became the assistant football coach in 1956 and became coach of the girls’ basketball team as well.

Satterfield would go on to coach for many years and would bring us into the modern era.

We will make a note here. When Evelyn Sadler took the job here in 1948, she also was a fourth-grade teacher. From Jackson County, Evelyn made the mistake of wearing out a pair of shoes in Trousdale County.

As the old saying goes, “If you wear out a pair of shoes in Trousdale County, you will stay here the rest of your life.”

Not only did Miss Sadler wear out a pair of shoes, but she met local fellow John Martin and you can guess the ending of the story. They married and she taught the next year as “Mrs. John Martin.”

Taking off a few years to raise a son, Kenny Martin, “Miss” Martin would return to teaching the fourth grade until her retirement. Kenny Martin would later become the girls’ basketball coach at Trousdale County High School!