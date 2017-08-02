Look Back: Holder served in WWII, returned to tell about it

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

(AUTHOR’S NOTE: A correction to last week’s article, in which I mistakenly listed Jack Cato as Trousdale County’s first soldier to lose his life in World War II. Cato was one of the first, but Lewis Key was the first. The local American Legion is named in honor of Key, and our Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is named for Cato. Also, several people recognized the third man in last week’s photo. It was Shirley Dean Freedle!)

Our stories on Trousdale County men who served and died in World War II have made us aware of the cost of war, in human terms. There is an old saying to the effect that old soldiers never vote for war – they have seen it for what it is and want no part of it for their children and grandchildren.

Yet, not all men perish in war. Many young men and women serve their nation and survive and return home to go on with their lives. This month we will write about some local soldiers who saw combat and came back to Trousdale County to live out their lives.

We start with the experiences of “Bill” Holder. While most people in Hartsville know Mr. Holder and call him “Bill”, his given name is Sam D. Holder. Like many of us, he has a nickname that is more familiar to people than his given name.

I usually have to do research for my articles, but Bill Holder is one of those few people who hold on to their past. He has stacks of books, newspapers, photos and such, always within close reach of his easy chair. He likes to spend his evenings reading, and history is one of his favorite subjects. So he often shares bits of history with me when we run into each other.

Not too long ago, Bill was telling me of his scrapbook of photos he made while serving in Europe during WWII, and I was anxious to see it. So Bill let me borrow his scrapbook and several other items he had from the war – and my research was all there!

Bill Holder moved to Trousdale County as a young boy and he has memories of walking behind his father’s cows as they made their way from Kentucky, through Macon County and the town of Lafayette, and into Trousdale County.

Bill was drafted just a few months after graduating from Trousdale County High School in 1944. His two older brothers, George and Ras, were married and farming at the time, so it was the baby brother who got to enjoy the rigors of “boot camp.”

America was fighting on two fronts at the time, Europe and the Pacific. Bill was sent to Europe, where all of our efforts were being spent to defeat Hitler before turning our full attention to Japan.

In Bill’s scrapbook was a copy of his company’s history.

The history highlights the day-by-day action the men saw, and to read even the condensed version is to see how bloody and demanding the war was. A few highlights from that history:

“Jan 1, 1944, We didn’t celebrate New Year’s day…it was just another day.

Jan 15, The attack on Faymonville, long delayed, began this morning. By night the First Battalion had lost seventy men.

Jan 19, The weather was very bad the last few days. Clothing froze on the men. Many casualties resulted from colds and trench foot.

Feb 17, The First Battalion sent two boat patrols across the Roer, only one reaching the opposite bank.

March 17, The first and third Battalions cross the Rhine…

April 13, The short but tough Harz Mountain campaign began today for the rest of the Regiment.

April 16, Third Battalion took Benneckenstein. Many of the men had not eaten for 36 hours.

April 30, A defensive position had been maintained for the past few days. Berlin fell. German armies in Denmark, Holland, and the North surrendered, but in Czechoslovakia they still held.

May 7, A fresh attack was begun, but was stopped almost immediately when the Commanding General of the First Division sent the following order: “Cease all forward movement…unconditional surrender was expected soon.

May 9, This is the long awaited V-E day. Thousands of German soldiers began to surrender.

May 18, The surrendering German soldiers and German women military personnel filled entire fields.

May 30, The 16th’s forces stretched from Eger to Karlsbad, handling 45,000 prisoners in the past 20 days. After the surrendering German soldiers had been processed, there remained the displaced persons, returning Allied prisoners, policing the countryside, and attempting to bring order out of chaos.”

With combat over, the soldiers still kept busy, but eventually, they were given the opportunity to travel around Europe and do a little sightseeing. Bill was quick to ask for a pass and his scrapbook is full of photos of places he visited, from the hills of Switzerland to the marble halls of the Vatican. Not bad for an old country boy, fresh off the farm!

Bill could have been sent to the Pacific theatre, but V-J Day allowed him and thousands others to return to the USA.

Bill came back to Hartsville, put on his farming overalls, found romance, married (to his lovely wife Mary) and started a family. And he was able to do so in a world made safe by the sacrifices of men like himself.