Look Back: Homemade sweets used to be the norm

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

There is nothing like sweets around Christmas and New Years!

If you lived in the past, however, your choices for sweet delights were limited.

Candy canes, boxes of chocolate-covered cherries and sugary all-day suckers were only for the wealthy and privileged.

But don’t think that there were no sweets around!

Using the simple ingredients found in the kitchen, women of the past managed to concoct some mighty fine eating, and they did it before the age of electric mixers, microwave ovens and refrigerators.

If you go into a modern bakery around the holidays, you will find long glass cases displaying pretty little petit fours, iced cookies and cupcakes galore. You may have to look, but over to one side you may find a glass case with an assortment of “old-fashioned” cakes – just what the ladies of the not-so-distant past would have made from scratch.

Let’s see if any of these cakes bring back memories!

There are coconut cakes, prune cakes, jam cakes, spice cakes, carrot cakes and (of course) fruitcakes.

Notice the heavy use of fruits and spices – a real luxury on the rural farm.

Fresh fruit wasn’t as available back then as it is today, which is why children of the Depression were tickled and delighted to find an orange in their Christmas stocking. Today, a piece of fruit in a stocking would only receive a look of “are you kidding me?”

But from the days of the pioneers up to the mid-1900s, women of the South prided themselves with their homemade cakes and would work for days to prepare them for their holiday table.

And when we say work, we mean work!

Making a cake from scratch is not only a forgotten art, but to buy a real coconut, then crack it open, save the coconut milk, and then scrape out the meat was a real job.

Try making coconut frosting by hand!

Such cakes, by the time they were finished, were truly a labor of love!

Before the 1950s, when more and more rural farms were able to have electricity, baking and storing a cake required some doing.

In the weeks before Christmas, housewives would start buying and setting aside all of the ingredients for their holiday baking. Much of what they would need they would pull out of their pantry or root cellar, such as flour, dried apples, honey and molasses.

Trips to the country store would find the raisins, brown sugar or spices they needed.

Then a whole day would be set aside for baking.

No one dared bother Mom or Grandma when she got out her mixing bowls and big wooden spoons!

Plenty of firewood was brought into the kitchen to fire up the big cast-iron, wood-burning stove, and fresh milk and eggs from the barn and chicken coop filled out the list of necessities.

The cakes, once baked, were allowed to cool before the icing began, and some women would let them cool overnight and devote a second day to making icing and finishing the job.

Now comes the surprising part to us modern readers!

The iced cakes would be taken into an unheated room of the house to sit until Christmas.

If you lived in a home before the arrival of electricity, you would not have heated any rooms but the kitchen and living room. There was always at least one bedroom, dining room, or front parlor that was without heat!

Then on Christmas day, when the family sat down to Christmas dinner – especially if relatives or neighbors were on hand – the cakes were brought out of hiding and put on the table. And that was a real holiday treat!