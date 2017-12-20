Look Back: A hometown Hartsville Christmas story

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

With Christmas right around the corner, I thought memories of a Christmas past might just fit the bill. Fortunately, over the years I have collected stories of how local people celebrated the holidays in their childhoods and interviewed many more on the subject!

One of the best recollections was given me by the late Grover Porter, who grew up in the 1930s and 1940s on the edge of Trousdale and Macon counties. Grover retired after many years as a college professor and, in his retirement, wrote nostalgically about his childhood.

We will give the first half of his story this week and finish it in next week’s article:

“Over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go…” We have all heard and, perhaps, sung those classic words.

Those words carry us back to when we were naïve children. Although these are my memories of simpler times, you too may remember a similar country Christmas.

A week or so before Christmas my mother (Dorothy Porter) and / or my father (Don Porter) would take us children (Lenora, Bob, Peggy, Linda, and I) to find the perfect Christmas tree. There was a hill on the farm where we lived that was covered with cedar trees.

We would go to that hill on a snowy day to look for a tree. Once we found the perfect tree, we would cut it with an axe and carry it back to the house.

While we were fixing a holder for the tree, mother would pop popcorn to use in decorating the tree. Of course, we would eat as much popcorn as we would string!

As soon as we got the popcorn strung, we would decorate the tree with strings of popcorn. And, we would make a star from aluminum foil to put on top of the tree.

The next few days would find my mother baking cakes for Christmas. She would bake several cakes including a coconut cake and a jam cake.

She would also boil a ham for the upcoming celebration. My mother and sisters would prepare other foods as Christmas drew nigh including various meats, vegetables, breads and desserts.

After the farming season was over for the year, my father worked as a floor manager for a tobacco warehouse in Hartsville. He would often bring fruits, nuts and candy home at night after work.

A stalk of bananas, a bag of oranges, a basket of apples, a sack of nuts, or a tin of stick candy might be our nightly surprise. So, during the Christmas season we ate like ‘storekeeper’s’ children!

We children would hang our stockings on the mantle over the wood fireplace on Christmas Eve. Also, we made sure that there was ample space under the tree for large presents.

So, now it was time to go to bed to await the arrival of Santa Claus.

A country house heated only by a single wood fireplace can get very cold at night. At bedtime, therefore, we would run from the warm fire in the living room to jump into our beds in the bedroom. There, we would sleep under several heavy quilts.

Finally… ‘twas the night before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring…’

I especially recall one Christmas when I was about ten years old. My brother Bob and I had each asked Santa for a Superman movie ray gun. This gun contained a small flashlight and a short loop of film. You hooked the enclosed loop of film onto the gun and each time you pulled the trigger, it used the flashlight to show a scene from the Superman movie.

Bob and I woke up long before daylight that Christmas morning. We sneaked into the living room to see what presents Santa Claus had left for us. Sure enough, we each had a Superman ray gun. We grabbed the guns and crawled back under the quilts on our bed.

We immediately began taking turns showing the Superman movie scenes onto our pillows in the bed. We had both burned out the batteries in our Superman ray guns by morning!

Later, we opened the rest of our presents after the family got up and gathered around the warm fireplace.”

Grover then describes his Christmas breakfast of country ham, sausage, eggs and homemade biscuits. But the excitement wasn’t over. Now, they had to get ready to spend Christmas Day with his grandparents a short walk down the road.

More next week!