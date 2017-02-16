Look Back: Jazz legend’s photo found in archives

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

People regularly come up to me to show me an old deed and wonder about its value.

Most old deeds are just old pieces of paper!

The deeds I have written about in my last two articles were unique, in that they were original deeds and were signed by the governors of the state, and had an official seal on the paper. Those deeds are indeed rare and can be of some value, if you were to sell them to a person who collected autographs of Tennessee governors!

The real value of an old deed is in the touch to the past that it brings the owner. If the deed is signed by an ancestor and is the original deed to the family farm – then its value is beyond measure.

As land was sold and resold over the years, new deeds were written and most people simply threw away the old original deed. You may come from a family that “never threw anything away” and if that is the case, you may have an authentic old document!

But deeds aren’t the only things we have in our county archives!

The attic of the courthouse has been a repository for old county records since 1905. All records before then were lost in fires that destroyed our original courthouses. Any records before 1870, when our county was created by taking parts of neighboring Macon, Smith, Sumner and Wilson Counties, can be found in the archives of each of those counties!

So we have elections records, county court minutes, marriage licenses, tax papers, arrest records and fines, annual reports from every branch of county government and probate (wills) records.

We also have stacks of donated items, old photos, deeds, high school yearbooks, newspapers, letters and even stacks of cancelled checks!

As I said, some people don’t throw away anything!

Among the many items given to the Historical Society over the years, and also now a part of our County Archives, is a box of old photos that once belonged to the late Bessie and Charlie Riadon.

The Riadons once owned a music store in the old Arcade in downtown Nashville.

This was before the Great Depression and way before television. It was in the early days of radio, and back in the time when people gathered around the family piano and sang to their heart’s content.

Bessie and Charlie sold sheet music, and for quite a while ran a very successful business. They were the “in” place in Nashville to buy a copy of the newest song sensation. Traveling musicians would always visit their shop to promote their music, often leaving publicity photos for the shop to put in its large display window.

But the Depression caused the shop to fail, and Bessie and Charlie boxed up bits and pieces of their business and moved back to Trousdale County, where Charlie had family.

After the deaths of both Charlie and Bessie, those boxes of papers and photos eventually made their way to our Historical Society and now rest in our new County Archives building.

One of the most interesting items in the collection is a signed photo of jazz musician Lionel Hampton – a name most people will recognize. Hampton was a skilled drummer before making a name as the best vibraphonist in the business (a vibraphone is a type of xylophone).

Not only did he go on to have his own orchestra, but he spent four years playing alongside Benny Goodman in the Benny Goodman Quartet. Gene Krupa was another member of the quartet!

Our photo was made and autographed early in Hampton’s career. He would go on to play internationally, perform in movies and appear on stage with such greats as Louie Armstrong and Bing Crosby. The school of music at the University of Idaho is named for Hampton, the first school of music in the nation to be named for a jazz musician!

Like our other autographed documents, Lionel Hampton’s photo and signature will be preserved, framed and put on display in our archives for the public to appreciate.