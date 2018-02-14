Look Back: Jesse Sanders McMurry modernized local education

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Last week we looked at two members of the McMurry family who were local attorneys. This week we look at the third member of the family: Jesse Sanders McMurry.

Jesse’s father and grandfathers were both lawyers in Hartsville, so it seemed reasonable that he would follow in their footsteps, and he did.

But first he had a notable career in high school – as a delinquent.

According to his sister, the late Elizabeth McMurry Donoho, he started out as a kid who got into trouble for smoking in the basement of the old high school.

One day the principal of the school, Mr. R.N. Chenault, caught him and gave him a little lecture. He told Jesse that he was becoming a bad influence on the younger boys in the school. And, he told Jesse, he had too much potential to waste his time sneaking smokes in the school basement.

Then he told him that he personally expected better from Jesse.

Well, the words hit Jesse hard. He thought about what the school principal had said, and he changed his ways.

Not only did he improve his academics, but he also became active in school sports. And he became an influence for the younger boys – a positive influence.

With hard work and diligence he graduated high school and got a college education at the University of Tennessee and Peabody College. He then went on to receive his law degree from the YMCA Law School in Nashville.

But he was bound for still more success!

Having taught school for a few years, when a vacancy appeared in the position of school superintendent he decided to run for the job.

He won and in 1927 became the youngest school superintendent in the state of Tennessee!

As superintendent, he worked hard to improve the school system. One of the most significant things he did was to make the high school in town available for all of the county’s students.

Up until that time, only students in town had the option of attending a four-year high school.

Rural schools only went to the eighth grade.

If you wanted to finish high school, a rural student had to find a family in Hartsville they could board with during the school year. There were students who did just that, but for the majority that was a hardship financially on the family. And most students were expected to help out on the farm after school each day and were needed at home.

Jesse increased the number of school buses and had them run routes throughout the county. Any rural student who wanted to attend high school in town could do so. The only exception was that students across the river in the Providence community had to find a way to get across the river and could then be picked up on this side. Several did just that, either using canoes to cross the river twice a day or walking to Lowe’s Ferry or Averitt’s Ferry and crossing there.

Trousdale County was written up in the Nashville papers as the only county in the state that could offer all of its students a four-year education!

After almost 10 years as school superintendent, Jesse set his eyes on another career.

In 1936, he was appointed Postmaster of Hartsville!

At that time, this was a very prestigious job and was usually gotten by way of a few political connections.

When World War II broke out, Jesse did as many other men did by enlisting.

The Army saw fit to put him to work in the Armed Forces Postal Service and he served as a captain in the European theatre.

He regularly sent his impressions of the war home to his family, which included his wife Estelle. These were printed in the Vidette and were popular with readers.

After the war, Jesse stayed busy.

Having returned to his job as postmaster, he also became active with the local VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) by serving as Post Commander, was in the Masonic Lodge, was a Sunday school teacher, and became the editor of the Hartsville Vidette!

In light of all he was accomplishing, he was also part owner of the local movie theatre, the Eveska. Jesse Sanders McMurry looked destined for greatness.

So it was a shock to the community that Jesse died of a heart attack in 1959 at the age of 57.

The Vidette carried his obituary on its front page and tributes poured in from across the state.

As a civic leader, he was sorely missed by his city and county.