Look Back: Lasting memorial to a mother’s love

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Many Trousdale County men and women served in World War II, both as draftees and as volunteers. When we try to give numbers, it is tricky because some soldiers lived on the edge of our county or in one of our neighboring counties and are sometimes included with our county, the other county or both!

In the aftermath of the war, the local VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 4842, published a small book. It was the service record of the “Men and Women of Hartsville, Tennessee and Community.”

The book lists 159 men and one woman (Martha Mae Freeman) who served from Trousdale County. It does, however, list a few fellows from World War I and a few men who are also included on the lists of neighboring counties. Likewise, Macon County’s list of inductees includes some Trousdale County men.

Still, it is a significant number of people from such a small county as ourselves – and every county in every state gave equal or larger amounts of soldiers. It was a great upheaval in the social structure of every town, city and community in the country.

And tragically, some of those who served never returned home.

This week we write about Cortez Beal.

Beal is unique because not only is he remembered here, but he is also recognized by the state of Tennessee in a special way. Let me explain.

Cortez A. Beal grew up in Smith County and was the only child of Ben and Eva Beal. He was raised on a farm and had every intention of being a farmer himself. And he had a girlfriend. Cortez and his sweetheart made future plans and he had even purchased a bedroom suite. But a war got in the way.

In 1942, he boarded a bus and joined a group of other men to go to boot camp and training.

By 1944, Cortez was serving in the Pacific Theatre. He was part of the flight crew on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber as the engineer. When his mother asked him what an engineer did on a bomber, Cortez told her, “If something goes wrong with the plane, you get out and fix it!”

On July 8, 1944, the crew of the Flying Fortress set out for Biak Island, off the coast of New Guinea. There were other men on board, for a total of 18.

Somewhere over the water, the plane went down.

There were no radio transmissions and the base reported that there were no enemy plans in the area. It just disappeared with all 18 men aboard.

A week later, Mr. and Mrs. Beal got a telegram from the Secretary of War. In part, it read “…YOUR SON STAFF SERGEANT CORTEZ A BEAL HAS BEEN REPORTED MISSING SINCE EIGHT JULY BETWEEN NEW GUINEA AND BIAK ISLAND…”

In the hopes that the plane might have crashed on an island or that survivors of a sea crash may have made it to a remote shore, efforts to find Cortez and the others lasted for a year.

No signs of the plane or the missing men were ever found.

One day a box arrived at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Beal. It contained the personal possessions of Cortez Beal.

Now, the story takes a turn.

By the late 1970s, Eva Beal was a widow and was living in Trousdale County. Despite the eternal hope that a mother has that her son would return, she was 87 years old and had to do something with the box of her missing son’s effects – everything from his toothbrush to one of his leather flight uniforms.

So Eva Beal contacted the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville. The state was moving some items in the museum from the old War Memorial Building to the lower floors of the new Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Now that it had more space, it wanted to add to its collection, particularly its collection of war memorabilia.

They welcomed the items from Eva Beal.

Today, if you visit the old War Memorial Building, you will find a display with Cortez Beal’s name on it.

Among the many items and looking almost like new, you will see Sgt. Beal’s leather flight jacket.

And why does it look so pristine?

Because once a year, every year since Cortez’s disappearance, Eva Beal had taken the jacket and its matching trousers out of the box and oiled the leather to keep it supple and looking nice.

It was the least she could do for a son, an only child, who would never return from war – but who would never leave her heart.