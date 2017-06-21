Look Back: Legacy of Payne’s Store lives on today

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

One of the oldest country stores in Trousdale County was once older than the county itself!

Payne’s Store began well before the Civil War, possibly as early as 1852. And as you might surmise by the name, it was owned and operated by the Payne family.

In fact, despite the fact that Payne’s Store has been out of business for years, the community still goes by that name and many people still tell visitors to “turn right at Payne’s Store and head straight till you get to Hartsville!”

The first Payne to live at the busy intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 25 was Edwin Lindsey Payne. Edwin was born in Virginia and moved to Middle Tennessee in 1818 when he was 6 years old. Both of his parents died soon after arriving here, leaving young Edwin an orphan, along with his brothers and sisters.

While we don’t have records for when Edwin Payne obtained the property at the crossroads, we do know that he was living there and raising a family in the 1850s.

We know that from two different sources.

In 1854, Edwin Payne was named the postmaster for Enon College, which was the first name for the community at the crossroads. In the 1920s Edwin’s son, Edward Sanders Payne, wrote down his recollections of his childhood and mentioned that his father ran a store that stood “in the corner of the yard” where the family lived.

In 1838, a private school was built close to the intersection of the road from Gallatin to Hartsville and the road from Lebanon to Kentucky. It was originally called Wirt Seminary. We have copies of ads from the school that ran in an early Gallatin newspaper. In 1851 the seminary was taken over by the Enon Association of United Baptists. The Association changed the name of the school to Enon College.

So we know that Edwin Payne ran the post office out of his general store by 1854. The store may have operated a few years before that and was certainly there when young Edward Sanders Payne was growing up. Edward was born in 1844 and that goes with the approximate year of the first Payne’s Store operating by 1852 – which was 18 years before the creation of Trousdale County!

For a while, the community went by the name of the Baptist school and was also called Enon College. A small church in the vicinity still goes by that name. The college fell on hard times and was closed in 1881, and today all traces of the school and its buildings are gone.

It was after that when people began referring to the community by the name of Payne’s Store.

The store did a thriving business and the Payne family was considered to be well off. Edwin Payne ran a large farm in addition to the general store and his son, Edward, was on the board of directors of a Sumner County bank and invested in many business enterprises.

The Payne family cemetery is located across the road from the old store, surrounded by a rock wall. It can be seen if you drive by today.

After the death of Edward Sanders Payne in 1926, the store was run by his son, “Sank” Payne. Edward’s other children were Clay, Lewis, Fayola and Allie Mae. Fayola once lived in New York City and taught horseback riding in that city’s Central Park!

Sank died in 1950 and left the store to his second wife, Gertrude. Gertrude would later lease the store to others. One man who ran the store was Leo Riley. Leo was the father of eventual Trousdale County Sheriff “Bingo” Riley. Arthur Wakefield once ran the store, as did Rodney Thomas for a short time.

The original building is long gone. It burned in 1927 and was rebuilt, only to burn again in 1941 and be rebuilt again. Even though Payne’s Store closed in the 1980s, the building is still standing and is still in use. Over the years, several small restaurants have used the structure and today it is known as Mason’s Place, with karaoke singing on weekends!