Look Back: Local doctor studied post-birth complication

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In an earlier series of articles, I wrote about Dr. Daniel Mentlo, who lived in Hartsville and practiced medicine here before moving to Gallatin. In doing my research into Dr. Mentlo, I found that his original doctoral thesis was still on file at Transylvania University in Kentucky.

His thesis concerned an outbreak of plague in Hartsville following an instance of record “backwater.” He incorrectly attributed the plague to the bad air associated with the floodwaters. Only later would medical research determine that the plague was actually caused by mosquitoes, which would have been prevalent after the flooding.

When I was doing my research into Mentlo, I looked through the Transylvania University records to see if any other Hartsville doctors had also graduated from the school, and if anyone had also written a doctoral thesis.

I found that Dr. James William Alexander of Hartsville had indeed attended the school, graduated and presented his thesis to become a doctor of medicine. And his thesis was also still on file at the university!

Alexander traced his roots to one of Trousdale County’s oldest families. The first Alexander to live here arrived in 1796. Capt. William Alexander was a veteran of the American Revolution and, having served with the North Carolina militia, received two land grants in this area. One was for 200 acres “on middle fork of Goose Creek” and the other was for 200 more acres “on the waters of Dixon Creek.”

It was one of William’s daughters who later married Gen. William Hall, who eventually became Tennessee’s governor following the resignation of Sam Houston in 1829.

Dr. James Lauderdale Alexander was the grandson of Capt. William Alexander. The middle name “Lauderdale” reflects another name well associated with Hartsville’s past. The Lauderdale family was also one of the first families to reside here and made their own imprint on local history.

Dr. Alexander was born in 1817. When he was a young man, he made the decision to become a doctor. There were few schools around that could offer such an education, the closest being Transylvania University in Lexington, KY.

To become a doctor was no easy task even then, and required several years of college. But the last step to getting his degree would have been to write his doctoral thesis on some aspect of medicine.

The subject of Dr. Alexander’s thesis was “puerperal peritonitis.”

If this is a term you are unfamiliar with, it is because it is one of many illnesses that modern medicine has conquered. However, in the early 1800s it was an often-fatal complication of having a baby. It was the ever-present infection that sometimes followed natural childbirth.

This was before the acceptance by medicine of germs and their danger to human health. Washing hands was not considered standard medical practice, and some doctors actually resisted the call for cleanliness when such recommendations were first made.

So in Dr. Alexander’s thesis, he doesn’t see the reason for women to be suddenly taken ill after having a baby. He only sees the results and offers ways to treat the illness. Germs and cleanliness are never mentioned.

Now, I am sure that Dr. Alexander washed his hands and would expect his surroundings to be clean, but not to the degree that we know today to be necessary. That, unfortunately, led to women around the world suffering from the often-fatal infection known as “puerperal peritonitis.”

His opening remarks show his concern for women’s health: “The fatality of this disease and the rapidity with which it progresses, to the destruction of life, is a high incentive, to inspire, the young Physician to use every energy and faculty of his mind to ascertain the correct mode of treatment…”

Next week: The young doctor attempts to treat the disease.