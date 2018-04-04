Look Back: Love for horses is a Hartsville legacy

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Shooting dogs, gambling, racing horses, whiskey, presidents and governors – quite a mix! But our articles this month will include all of the above and more!

If you had lived in Hartsville in the year 1804, you would have known everyone in town – something we still claim to be able to do today – and you would have traded with all of the local businesses.

And there weren’t that many to choose from.

In 1804 Hartsville had a grist mill, one or two dry goods stores, a ferry down on the river, a tannery, a blacksmith shop, an inn and a racetrack!

James Hart, the founder of Hartsville, had moved here by 1797, for in that year he bought 422 acres from Thomas Donoho. Hart soon was operating a ferry on the river, had bought Donoho’s grist mill, built Hartsville’s first hotel and by 1804 was running a racetrack!

The man knew how to make a dollar!

And all of this was before Hartsville was officially recognized as a town by the state of Tennessee, which didn’t happen until 1817!

Why a racetrack?

Well, when you get a group of men together, throw in a little whiskey and give them something to bet on – there is even more money to be made!

Every small town in Middle Tennessee had a racetrack! Hartsville even had a “Jockey Club” before the Civil War put an end to racing here and it reappeared in neighboring Kentucky.

Middle Tennessee was actually the birthplace of the American Thoroughbred and Hartsville had its finger in the pie!

In 1947, Judge G.W. Allen wrote an article for the Macon County Times. In it he gave the history of the Dixon Creek Baptist Church. Included in the article were bits and pieces from the church’s minutes.

In July 1805, the secretary of the church noted, “Brother Martin appointed to cite Brother Richard Britain to answer to a charge exhibited against him for having attended a horse race at Captain Hart’s.”

Poor Mr. Britain did not fare well under his examination as in the August meeting, he was excommunicated for the charge of going to the racetrack and the additional charge of “shooting for whiskey.”

Whiskey, horses and guns – all made for a full weekend’s entertainment!

If you read my first paragraph you saw the words “shooting dogs,” but don’t be alarmed as the shooting referenced in the church excommunication wasn’t for shooting dogs. That shooting was like a turkey shoot, where there might be targets and the winner gets to take home a turkey. Or in this case, a barrel of whiskey.

Which brings us back to “shooting dogs” and “presidents.”

Hart’s Racetrack attracted a local crew but it also drew people from out of town, including future president Andrew Jackson!

Jackson had his own racetrack, close to his home, called “Clover Bottom.” And he did indeed race his horses there. On a printed announcement for an 1806 race at the famous Clover Bottom track, Jackson noted, “…all persons are requested not to bring their dogs to the field as they will be shot without respect to the owners!”

Jackson was known for many things, and one of them was being a man of his word. If he said something, he meant it!

So why would Jackson race here if he had his own racetrack?

Racing that close to Nashville, as the Clover Bottom track was, also attracted the local “riffraff.” Those were the fellows, often unemployed or employed in nefarious enterprises (gambling, stealing, horse trading, etc.) who liked to hang around crowds and liked to bet. They liked to bet so much it wasn’t unheard of them to try and throw a race!

Anyway, Jackson liked Hart’s track and he had many friends in Hartsville, including a future governor. But we will get to him in a later article.

And while we are speaking of presidents: Andrew Jackson is going to be the topic of our next Trousdale County Historical Society meeting, on Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m. Our guest speaker will have a special affection for the infamous general, president and horse breeder. Our speaker will be Andrew Jackson VI, the descendant of Jackson. He is a lawyer and judge from Knoxville.

Next week: more on our speaker, on presidents and on our connection to the American Thoroughbred.