Look Back: Massey Farm has long history of innovations

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

This week we continue our look at Century Farms in Trousdale County. The Century Farm program, run through Middle Tennessee State University, recognizes farms that have remained in the same family for 100 years or more.

We have written about this program before, but several new farms have earned the coveted distinction and we are visiting each one in the coming weeks.

Our farm last week, The Triple Stone Farm, is located in the Providence Community. This week we visit a farm in the Cato Community, where the hills and hollers have been farmed since the late 1700s up to the present.

Robbie Evitts is the proud owner of “the Massey Farm.”

The Massey name has long been associated with the Cato Community.

The farm dates back to 1852, when William Iley Massey obtained 220 acres of farmland. William was married to Susan Halliburton and the couple had five children: John William Massey, William Pierce Massey, Clemency Victory Massey, James Henry Massey and George Monroe Massey.

A typical farmer of the time, William did not own slaves but used his children to help him farm the land. Not having a stake in the outcome of the Civil War, William also didn’t fight in that conflict. That may have set him at odds with his neighbors, most of whom took sides – and Cato had both Northern and Southern sympathizers.

As a result, “bushwhackers” often raided homes of people who either didn’t take their side in the war or who tried to remain neutral.

William Massey had neighbors on both sides of the issue, and a “Confederate bushwhacking camp” was in the neighborhood. Yet he managed to keep his family safe and out of trouble.

In 1890, the farm passed to William’s son, George.

George married Ann Towns and they raised six children.

But children weren’t all they raised!

Like the other farmers of his day and time, George raised what it took to feed his family. This was a time when you didn’t hop into the family car and drive to the neighborhood grocery. If you didn’t raise it yourself, you likely did without!

We know that George raised wheat, necessary for bread; corn, necessary for feed for his livestock as well as cornmeal for the family; sorghum, the common source of “sweeting” in the 1800s; hogs, the main source of meat for the family and lard for the kitchen; milk cows, as children need milk to grow; and chickens, for Sunday fried chicken and daily fresh eggs.

Keep in mind that while George raised the basic ingredients, his wife was the one who put it all together to put a meal on the table – three times a day!

George and Ann’s children were: Mattie, Herman, Oakley, Dellie, Sallie and Daniel.

It was daughter Sallie who inherited the farm in 1930.

Sallie married Robert Shela Campbell and the couple had two daughters, Robbie and Grace.

Sallie and Robert raised corn, tobacco, wheat, hay, sheep and cattle.

From Sallie Massey Campbell, the farm passed to daughter Robbie, who had married Jack Evitts.

Robbie and Jack had two sons, Edward and Rickie.

The farm is still in Robbie’s name, but she has plenty of help from her family to run things. In fact, UT Extension Service Agent Jason Evitts is her grandson and keeps the family up to date on the latest farming methods – as he does with all of the farms in Trousdale County!

In fact, the farm has a tradition of keeping abreast of what is new and good for farmers. Today we would call them “progressive farmers,” but sometimes their neighbors looked at them and thought, “Now, ain’t that different!”

The Massey farm was the first farm in Trousdale County to bale burley tobacco, as opposed to the century-old method of piling the tobacco onto large flat baskets. And for over 25 years the owners have worked with the University of Tennessee to test new varieties of tobacco and new growing methods.

In addition to tobacco, today the farm produces hay, cattle and a large vegetable crop. So we can safely assume that the Massey Farm is destined for another 100 years in the family!