Look Back: Merryman store was good for many a tale

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In our last two articles, we reprinted a Nashville Banner tale about Cothron’s Store, which was located in the Cato Community.

Cato was unique in that, at one time, it had three general stores! They were Cothron’s Store, Beal’s Store and Merryman’s Store.

Merryman’s Store was almost as old as Cato itself!

The first person to operate the store was Henry Beasley in 1885.

Tommy Merryman began working at the store in 1914, working for M.M. Oldham.

In 1924, Merryman purchased the store, its contents, several small outbuildings and the house next door, where Mr. Oldham and his family had lived. Many general store owners lived right beside their stores to better keep an eye on things!

Tommy would continue to run the store up into the 1990s!

Tommy, who had also been a schoolteacher, was a prolific writer and wrote a weekly column for The Vidette for many years. It was a collection of Bible verses, local happenings, comments on society and community news.

In 1991, he wrote about the early days of the store: ‘When I began business there was no small packages of staple groceries like sugar, salt beans, and coffee. We bought aspirin in bottles containing 1,000 tablets and counted them out a 5 cent a dozen. Ohio River Salt came in 285 pound barrels, flour in 196 pound wooden barrels and 24 pound and 48 pound bags, horseshoes and nails in 100 pound kegs, beans in 100 pound bags, sugar in 100 pound bags and 285 pound barrels, coffee in bags from 25 to 150 pounds. All of these were counted out or weighed out to the customer’s order.”

As a reminder, this was in the days before ‘self service.”

When you went into the general store, you would tell the proprietor what you needed and he would measure it out for you, wrap it up in paper and string and hand it to you.

If you had a long list of items, the man behind the counter would get your order together while you sat by the pot-bellied stove and “chewed the fat” (or gossiped and talked) with other people sitting there. Evidently, there were always a few people sitting around in a small rural store, just killing time.

Tommy had a hand-lettered sign above his cash register that read, “No out of town checks. Very few local!”

Of course, most people would simply say, “Put that on my account,” and pay for their merchandise once a month or even once a year when their tobacco crop sold!

As we said, Mr. Merryman was a good one for quoting a Bible verse or a pithy little saying he had picked up somewhere. The Historical Society has a calendar that Merryman gave away to his customers during the Christmas holidays. The calendar has one of his favorite saying printed on the front, “If we don’t have it, or can’t get it, you don’t need it!”

And like most country stores, Merryman’s Store did have a little bit of everything.

In 1974 the store caught fire and burned down, and Tommy Merryman rebuilt. The newer building was made of concrete block and is still standing, although no longer in operation.

One fellow told me a funny story about Merryman’s Store.

He was visiting in Cato for the day and stopped in the store to get a bologna and cheese sandwich, an item that many country stores would make to order. Mr. Merryman had a large chunk of cheese and an old-fashioned cheese slicer. He sliced off a piece of cheese to go with the bologna and handed the young man the sandwich.

As he was paying for the sandwich and getting a glass bottle of soda from a deep ice-filled cooler, he noticed the store’s cat had jumped up on the counter and was licking the blade of the cheese slicer!

The fellow wasn’t sure he could catch any kind of disease from a cat, nor was he sure that the cat did this every time the cheese slicer was put to use. So he decided that it was more of a consideration for the next person who ordered a bologna and cheese sandwich, so he happily ate his sandwich and drank his soda!