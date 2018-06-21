Look Back: More on the ‘rise’ of the Southern biscuit

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

This month we have been writing about breakfast – the best meal of the day. I know people who will have “breakfast” for supper. That is, they have a meal of biscuits, country ham and scrambled eggs for their evening meal!

It comes as no surprise that many restaurants now advertise: “Breakfast served all day.”

Last week we wrote about the humble biscuit, and we are not through with that subject yet!

The first biscuits were simply flour and a little water, baked to a hard, tooth-jarring substance that more closely resembled what we call a cracker. Such crackers kept the Roman army marching and was a staple of the Civil War soldier’s diet, Yankee and Rebel alike.

But it took a Southern cook to take those ingredients and make an improvement.

That improvement was to have the dough rise and biscuits went from being hard and flat to the soft-textured morsel we know today.

How did she (and we presume it was a woman) get the flour and water to rise?

That enterprising cook took potash, made from the ashes found in the family fireplace and added it to the dough. Potash leavens the dough. We know about leavened and unleavened bread from the story of Moses and the Children of Israel being forced to eat unleavened bread as they fled Egypt.

But the children of the American South didn’t have a yearning for unleavened bread.

They took the ashes from burning hardwood trees and poured water on them, producing lye. The lye they used for making soap. But if they boiled the lye, reducing its water content, a white substance was left on the sides of the big pot – potash. The word itself says, it is “pot ash.”

Adding potash to the dough was really adding potassium carbonate.

The potassium carbonate created air bubbles in the dough, causing it to rise. And rise is the magic word.

Using baking soda, or baking powder, or yeast will accomplish the same thing and those are what we use today. It’s a lot simpler than collecting the ashes out of the fireplace!

There you have it. The basic ingredients of a biscuit are flour, liquid and a leavening agent.

However, it didn’t take long for cooks to add a fourth ingredient – lard!

Remember how important the pig was to Southern cuisine! The pig once again came to our rescue. Lard is still what some cooks say makes the perfect biscuit, although many cooks settle for butter or vegetable shortening.

You might have noticed that in my list of ingredients I mentioned liquid, but wasn’t specific about what that liquid might be.

That is because you can use any liquid – even water, as the first biscuits did.

A good recipe book will show you that the “liquid” may also be milk, cream, buttermilk, skim milk or even beer! We personally cast our vote for buttermilk.

Of course, no two cooks make biscuits the same way.

Most agree not to overwork the dough.

And it is also necessary to cook the dough as soon as you make it.

Leaving the dough to warm up breaks down the leavening agents and you end up with a flat biscuit that Julius Caesar would have been proud of.

Besides, biscuits are the food of the early riser and he didn’t have time to wait for his bread. From start to finish a biscuit could be mixed, popped into the oven and ready before a half-hour was up. While the biscuits cooked, the eggs were scrambled, the bacon fried and the table set!

We end with one quick story.

In the 1940s, people in the country turned in their huge cast-iron, wood-burning stoves in for the electric oven.

One Trousdale County woman, who was up in her years, tried to cook her first meal on the new, shiny enameled stove and she burned her biscuits.

It upset her so that she swore to never cook another meal on that “durn contraption” and she never did!