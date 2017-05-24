Look Back: Mrs. Cothron’s country store worth its own article

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In the not-so-distant past, every community in Trousdale County had its own country store!

A country store had everything the farmer, housewife or barefooted child needed. From nails to kerosene to clothing to boots to flour to penny candy – well, you get the idea.

In February 1973, a writer from the Nashville Banner visited Cothron’s Store in the Cato community. He wrote a nice long article about the store and its owner, Mrs. Mary Cothron. A copy of the article was recently donated to the Historical Society and when I read it, I immediately thought that it should be reprinted for everyone to se. So my article this week and next will be the full account, as written almost 50 years ago. The article is reprinted with permission of Nashville Public Library, the Nashville Room.

When Mrs. Mary Haynie Cothron helped her husband open their small grocery and dry goods store in the Cato Community near here 34 years ago she didn’t plan on making it a career.

She was 58 when the opened the “once thriving” business in 1939 and despite her 92 years and a drop in the number of customers, Mrs. Cothron makes a daily 6 a.m. trek to “open up for my neighbors.”

Her first customer each day “almost without fail” is Ray Gregory, a farmer who lives near Cato, a small village type community that sets beside Dixon Creek about three miles north of Dixon Springs in Smith County.

Their early morning business transaction goes like this: “Morning Miss Mary, I’ll be needing a pack of cigarettes.”

Mrs. Cothron instinctively hands a pack of Winstons over the counter and collects the money before Gregory leaves on his day’s routine that “most always” begins by buying a pack of cigarettes from Mrs. Cothron.

A good day of business now consists of “five, six or maybe seven customers” whereas in time past “the store would be jammed on days the folks would come into town to stock up.”

One immediately realizes they are stepping back in tie upon entering the store, which is filled with the aroma of an old pot bellied coal stove. Mrs. Cothron tends to a pot of boiling pork setting atop the stove as she related the events of her life.

“I’m gonna put this with some black eyed peas,” Mrs. Cothron said as some juice splashed out and sizzled away on the glowing stove.

Her husband, John Cothron, died Feb. 1, 1951, about two months before he would have been 90 years old.

“He died of old age – that was back in a real cold time. But he was younger than I am now,” Mrs. Cothron said as she explained that he was a farmer and it was she who always had the responsibility of opening up the store.

“But I don’t intend to stop keeping store just because I am 92. I’m content and as long as I’m at the store, my friends can drop by to visit me.”

The store’s stock is another step back in time. There’s boxes of men’s and women’s shoes that “go back to those early years.” They’re now covered with dust with the pencil written prices barely visible. Boy’s shoes range in prices from $2.15 to $4.50.

A washpan can be bought for $1.25. Dippers can be obtained for 75 cents.

“There’s not much demand for them though. We used to have a good dry goods trade. We used to take special orders on shoes for people,” Mrs. Cothron said.

In a corner sits a pair of 500-pound scales that were bought by her husband. Over on one of the ancient wooden counters is a pair of meat scales that was there when the Cothrons bought the business.

“An inspector used to come by pretty often to inspect the scales, but it’s been years since one has been by,” Mrs. Cothron said.

NEXT WEEK: Read the remainder of the Banner’s article on Mrs. Cothron’s store!