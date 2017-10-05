Look Back: Old map shows how Hartsville has changed

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

A recent addition to our county archives has been a handful of old maps. Not just any old maps, but street maps of Hartsville prepared by the Sanborn Company of New York City as a source of information for insurance purposes. Some of the maps date back to 1898 and the most recent dates to 1931!

The maps are of interest because of the changing face of our town over the years.

This month we will look at those maps and reflect on “changing times!”

This week we will look at one of Trousdale County’s first industries and, at one time, its largest. That was the old R.C. Owen Tobacco Company, and its history is as interesting as its location on the maps.

In the years after the Civil War, the production of tobacco as a crop suffered. No longer were there large plantations that used cheap slave labor. Tobacco was a labor-intensive crop and farmers, both large and small, fell to growing smaller crops of tobacco and sometimes just enough for their own use.

About the same time there a change in the type of tobacco grown in Middle Tennessee. The change was from growing dark tobacco to burley tobacco.

Burley was easier to cultivate and cure. It was hung in large open barns to cure. Old tobacco barns still dot the Trousdale County countryside.

Another change was the growing popularity in the American South of chewing tobacco over that of cigars – cigarettes wouldn’t come on the scene until around 1910.

Now let’s talk about Mr. R.C. Owen!

According to the Owen family, R.C. Owen was one of those farmers who grew and chewed his own tobacco.

Things took a dramatic turn when one day he asked his wife to prepare his pouch of chewing tobacco. His wife, Lizzie, was not impressed with the smelly leaves of tobacco and on a whim decided to make the leaves more appetizing by adding a little bit of her homegrown honey.

Mr. Owen was indeed pleased with the flavor of the tobacco and before long decided that other men might be as well – thus the R.C. Owen Tobacco Company was born.

The business prospered.

One reason was because burley tobacco leaves are more porous than dark-fired tobacco and absorbed the flavors that he was adding, which included licorice and peppermint.

But the tobacco company was limited in its growth potential because it wasn’t close to any railroads or rivers for shipping. It was located in Rutherford County in the small town of Eagleville.

However, Hartsville did have a river, and it had recently built a railroad!

In 1904, Mr. and Mrs. Owen packed their bags, their children and their business and moved to Hartsville, bringing along as many as 100 of their Eagleville employees.

They built a large and, for the time, modern wooden factory on White Oak Street, just a few blocks from the train depot.

During the fall, when tobacco was being harvested, cured and sold at market, the R.C. Owen Tobacco Company would employ seasonal workers making their employment numbers as high as 250 people. They even built a short street of small houses for their workers!

And while the business did prosper here, in 1931 the factory moved to Gallatin, where it is still in operation making chewing and twist tobaccos.

I wish I could point out the old factory building, but I can’t.

A few months ago, the old factory burned down. It had been cut up and modified over the years and most recently was the location of Planters Tobacco Warehouse. Its loss has been blamed on some homeless people and a cooking fire.

The old maps of Hartsville show in detail the old R.C. Owen factory and in our illustration for this article, you can see the kettles of licorice on the factory floor, marked and labeled.

We include an old postcard that shows the factory in its heyday and you can see that it was indeed an impressive building.

Its loss is an example of how towns, even small towns like Hartsville, change through the years!