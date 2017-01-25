Look Back: Old-time cures could be worse than illness

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Medicine in the early 1800s was often a matter of “try this” and if that didn’t work, “try that.” As can be imagined, this could happen with tragic results!

So was the case with “puerperal peritonitis” or “child bed fever,” an illness that affected women following childbirth. Over the centuries women had died of a rampant fever and pain after giving birth and no one knew what caused it – but that didn’t keep them from trying a multitude of cures!

Today, we know that “child bed fever” is directly caused by germs, and the cure is simply to make sure the birthing chamber is clean and sterile and that the midwife or doctor has clean hands.

When James Lauderdale Alexander was studying medicine in the early 1800s at Transylvania University in Bowling Green, KY, his doctoral thesis was on the subject of “child bed fever.”

In his thesis, he recommends a cure that will make the reader cringe but was typical of methods used in the past.

Alexander writes that as soon as those attending to the birth realize that the woman shows signs of the deadly fever, the doctor must be contacted and treatment begun.

The tell-tale signs of chills, rapid heartbeat and swelling of the abdomen would be the warning signs and promptly, Alexander, writes, “…a vein should be opened and the blood suffered to run, until a decided impression is made upon the system.”

Keeping in mind that people in the ancient past held onto long-accepted methods of treatment based upon old beliefs, bloodletting was a cure for many illnesses. The practice of bleeding an ill person was based on the belief that something in the victim’s blood must be bad, so let’s get rid of the bad blood!

Alexander writes, “The practitioner (doctor) must not regard the small, contracted, and quick pulse, which characterize the disease as forbidding the use of the lancet (knife), but he should rather be governed by the pain and tenderness of the abdomen.”

To his way of thinking, even if the victim had a weak pulse, bloodletting was still the cure.

We want to stop here to say, bloodletting is never a good idea. Modern medicine would never prescribe bleeding a sick person as a means of making them better! Unfortunately in the not so distant past, it was one of the tools in the doctor’s medicine bag!

Doctors would have special knives, or lancets, just for this purpose, as well as specific cups made to collect the “bad” blood. In many instances, doctors used leeches to drain the blood. For those who are not familiar with this method, a leech is a real, live, wormlike creature that latches onto a person and sucks blood out of them.

This method was so common in the past that a nickname for a doctor was “a leech.” Today we prefer to use the term for bloodsucking loan officers.

Alexander goes on to say, “If the first blood-letting should not reduce the action of the heart and arteries, and the pain… continues unabated… the operation may be repeated…”

But it gets worse.

The treatment continues with heavy doses of “purgatives” to empty the bowels of the ill woman.

This is followed by placing warm “bags of scalded Bran, or flannels wrung out of hot Pennyroyal Tea” on the suffering woman’s stomach.

Of course, none of the above had any effect on the deadliness of the illness. Some women survived and some women died. Some women simply were lucky enough to have their own body’s defense system take over and affect a cure.

The irony of Doctor Alexander’s thesis is that only a few years later, his own wife died of the illness following the birth of her only child. We can only imagine the tragedy as the young doctor tried valiantly to save his own wife but was making the situation worse.

If only he had known.