Look Back: One man’s memories of community club fun

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In writing about the community clubs that were part of our history in the years following World War II, I have had many people comment on how much they enjoyed the activities of their local clubs.

From picnics to Halloween parties to trips to Cedars of Lebanon State Park to go swimming, it seems that there were many opportunities for rural children to have good old-fashioned fun. This was while the adults were busy canning food, improving their farms, cleaning up family cemeteries and raising funds for both school and church projects.

One person who commented on their memories of the local community clubs was Quindy Robertson. He was so nostalgic about the community clubs that he offered to write up his recollections, and we were more than happy to oblige!

“Listen up young people: Imagine living during the 1950s and early 60s in Trousdale County. No computers or cell phones, texting, YouTube, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, video games or satellite radio!

If you had television, it was black and white and only had three channels! And those channels signed off at midnight.

In 1954, only 56 percent of U.S. homes had TV’s and the percentage was much lower in rural areas like Trousdale County.

There were no DVD’s or “streaming” of movies.

Cars only had AM radios, if they even had radios! And the radio would sound terrible during a thunderstorm due to static.

Telephones were on a “party line”, where you shared your phone line with your neighbors (at least three) and you had to know the ring signal for your home. And you had to be careful what you said on the phone, because your neighbors might pick up their phone and listen in to your conversations!

It may sound like pioneer times, but life was a lot simpler and more laid back than the stressful times of today.

In the Barthelia Community (Rocky Creek) where I grew up, there were three centers of activity: Antioch Church, the Barthelia School and Oldham’s Store.

Oldham’s Store was run by Horas and Irene Oldham (parents of Linda Oldham Potts, Bennie and Donnie Oldham, Angie Oldham White and Janie Oldham).

The schoolhouse was where the Barthelia Community Club met, and during the summer months it was where ballgames were played on weekends.

With entertainment media not available like it is today, people visited each other, and the community clubs were organizations where people could socialize and plan projects to beautify and improve their community. Most Trousdale County communities had a club.

Since my mother, Eleanor Stone Robertson, grew up in the Providence Community south of the river, my family also attended activities held at the old Providence schoolhouse.

The Providence club funded club activities by hosting square dances, cakewalks and bake sales.

Uncle Billy Woodmore has told me that the local hunters would designate one day to rabbit hunt during hunting season and have a big rabbit supper that evening.

“Ma” Frances Waller told me that the rabbit barbecue was delicious and the event was always well attended.

Uncle Billy also said that the club activities generated revenue for building upkeep, even though the school building belonged to the county.

He further stated that Judge Ray Foley was very supportive of the clubs as was my uncle George Terry, the commissioner for the district.

The Providence club was one of the most active. Their square dances featured the McCormick Brothers Band from Westmoreland and a few local performers as well, such as Sheriff Tommy Jones and Jerry “Bunny Hop” Mungle.

The little school building would be packed and the local ladies manned a concession stand to benefit the club.

The square dances and cakewalks were held in the spring and fall since the old school building didn’t have air conditioning!

Times have changed and there are multiple distractions to occupy everyone today and people are much more mobile than they were back then. Community Clubs offered fellowship and good clean fun located only a short distance away from their homes!”

Thank you, Quindy, for your contribution to this article, and if anyone else would like to share memories, contact us through The Vidette. We may use your story in a future article!