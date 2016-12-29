Look Back: How pies evolved into sweet treats

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our look at how a housewife of the past sweetened her holiday meal has seen her progress from wild honey to molasses to cane sugar. We have seen her go from simple hoecakes drizzled with honey to beautiful layered jam cakes.

Now we look at the all-American pie!

To thoroughly clean things up, we do need to first recognize that the “all-American pie” is not actually American at all.

Pies, or something akin to them, go back to the Egyptians, who bakes small wheat or barley cakes and poured honey on top – sound familiar?

It was the ancient Greeks who perfected the recipe for pastry, and they eventually passed it on to the Romans, who because they conquered most of the known world of 2,000 years ago, spread it around.

What makes the pies of old different from those we consume in the South today is that the pies of the ancients were usually stuffed with meats and vegetables!

We still do a little of that today when we eat “pot pies.”

The ancient did make sweet fruit pies, which they often made as tarts.

But the pie really took off when the first colonists arrived in the New World, and adapted the wild fruits and berries of their new surroundings into delicious pies.

It is thought that the round shape we associate with pies today was an effort by the early American settlers to be more efficient with their baking. There would be no hard, overcooked corners to go to waste with a round pie!

Now, since our subject is sweets, let’s look at just how our classic sweet pies came to be.

Using the simple ingredients found in the farm kitchen, such as butter, eggs, flour and sugar, the Southern housewife was able to concoct several simple, sweet desserts. Early Southern cookbooks have recipe after recipe for custards and puddings – all sharing a liberal addition of sugar, or molasses, or honey.

Among the recipes found in the 1850s version of “The Southern Gardener and Receipt Book” are: potato pudding, carrot pudding, pumpkin pudding, sweet potato pudding, bread pudding, plum pudding and rice pudding!

That same cookbook also has several meat pies listed, such as chicken pie, pigeon pie, oyster pie and pork pie!

And while it does have recipes for pumpkin, apple and rhubarb pies, what is noticeably missing is our classic pecan pie!

What better way to celebrate a holiday meal than to serve a slice of pecan pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream?

But the earliest printed recipe for pecan pie can’t be found until an 1886 cookbook.

Of course, pecans had been around for a while, but their inclusion in a pie was evidently slow to come.

While early cooks in the South developed custards and puddings, the wonderful chess pie and even molasses pie, it took a while before someone had the bright idea to toss a few pecans into the mix.

One of the earliest recipes for pecan pie called for simply adding pecans to boiled custard and then baking the mixture in a pie crust!

The recipe for pecan pie actually took off after the invention of Karo syrup! In the 1930s, the makers of the popular clear, sweet corn syrup were looking for ways to use their product and came across a recipe for pecan pie. They substituted their syrup for the thick, dark molasses which earlier recipes called for, and then included the new recipe in their nationwide advertising.

Of course, since pecans are a Southern product and in good supply, the new recipe caught on and by the 1950s, pecan pies were on the holiday table of every good Southern home!