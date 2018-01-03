Look Back: A princely visit to Trousdale County

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Over the years, Hartsville and Trousdale County have had many famous – and infamous – people pass through the area.

Thanks to our location on the early Immigrant Trail, also known as the Avery Trace, such historic figures as Andrew Jackson, John Sevier and William Blount visited here.

Cordell Hull and Al Gore, both Nobel Peace Prize winners, have stood in the courtroom of out century-old courthouse!

And of course, we have had our own local characters – from horse thieves to congressmen to educators to ne’er-do-wells!

But perhaps the most famous person to walk the streets of town would be a future king of France – and I’m not just whistling Dixie!

Most Trousdale County residents are not familiar with the story of how Prince Louis Philippe, along with his two brothers and a manservant, traveled the old Immigrant Trail and passed right through what would later become Trousdale County. So this month I will share the story with you, and it is quite a story.

First we need a little historical perspective. It was the year 1797, and yes, people were living here in that year!

The monarchy in France had been disposed of, compliments of the French Revolution. The king and queen had lost their heads by way of the guillotine, and their children had been imprisoned.

Prince Louis Philippe of France had fled the country along with his mother and brothers. His father, unfortunately, had been arrested and was also put to death. His crime – being a member of the royal family, or more specifically, the king’s cousin.

The French people, it seems, blamed the king and his family, and all wealthy aristocrats, for their poverty and miserable living conditions. And there was definitely some blame to go around, as the king had spent public money lavishly on his home, clothes, jewels, parties, girlfriends, etc.

Now without a country, the young prince fled to England and there was befriended by English nobility, one of whom suggested that the prince visit America.

Using borrowed money, Louis Philippe and his brothers, Antoine and Louis Charles, along with one servant, did just that.

They were well received in the major cities of the time: New York, Philadelphia and Boston. The wealthy citizens of those cities were only too happy to meet and entertain French royalty. After all, France had been an ally during the American war for independence.

After meeting President George Washington, who personally drew out a map for the young men to follow, they set out to discover this new country for themselves.

The prince had a particular interest in the Native Americans, and his brother Antoine was an artist who drew sketches of the scenes and villages they passed through.

The prince also kept a diary and that is the source of our knowledge of this early trip into Tennessee. His diary has been published, although it is now out of print. But our Historical Society has recently obtained a copy through an antique book dealer.

Prince Louis Philippe’s first entry is on March 25, 1797.

“We left Philadelphia before noon today, the three of us and Beaudoin (the manservant), all on horseback. Our horses cost us $930 and our tack (saddles, etc.) $70. Our luggage consists of four saddlebags and a like number of cloth coats and oilskin cloaks.”

The prince notices a lot and writes long descriptive paragraphs and we can’t include every word, but will share some of his more entertaining comments.

“In general the countryside is pleasant. It is cleared forest land… the real difference, to my eye, between this country and Europe is that the fields here are always enclosed by forest. Another difference, even more striking, is the height of the trees in those forests: almost all the woods here are of full grown timber.”

The men were traveling through what we call “the virgin forest,” forest that had been growing for thousands of years and had never been cut down.

As they travel, the men find that places to rest their heads at night are few and very humble – extremely so for men who had been raised in palaces!

On of his first adventures occurred several days into their journey when they stopped at an inn for a meal and asked if they could have a private dining room. The inn’s owner “…marched into the room in a rage, shouting that no such request had ever been made before in his establishment, that not even General Washington would dare make it, and he would not stand for two dinner tables in his house!”

Evidently, not everyone on the frontier was impressed by royalty!