Look Back: Princes weren’t used to sharing beds

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our adventures with Prince Louis Philippe of France have taken us from the shores of his native country, to exile in England, to a trip to see the newly created United States of America, to the home of George Washington and now to the frontier, which includes early Tennessee!

Traveling with the prince were his two younger brothers and a servant – and they found the traveling was nothing like travel back in the old country!

Although they were impressed by many things in America, from the landscape to the ability for hard-working men to make a good life for themselves, they were not impressed with the humble inns and dining establishments along the way.

Using a map hand-drawn for them by Washington himself, they were traveling to the newly established state of Tennessee and on to Nashville, which at that time was a small town and would not become the state capital until 1812.

The road they were using was new and there were few established towns along the way, so they were forced to spend their nights in rude log cabins that often doubled as homes during the day and as inns for travelers at night.

As we mentioned in last week’s article, most early travelers on the old Immigrant Trail would have camped out and carried their own food. But there were travelers – like our four – who had the money to stay inside at night and let someone else do the cooking.

So what was that like?

In most cases, the log homes that were large enough to have “rooms to let” did so on a “first come, first served” basis. That is, the first person to pay for a night’s lodging got their choice of room and bed. As more people arrived they took what was left over.

That often meant sharing the bed or beds with fellow travelers or sleeping on the floor!

On the 26th of April, 1797, the prince wrote, “Most of the houses (inns) consist of one large room on the ground floor with two facing doors left open all day to cool it and air it, and an attic or loft where travelers sleep in pairs.”

He also commented on the food, “The food in the inns is nothing much; generally it amounts to no more than fried fatback and cornbread. Eggs have disappeared and the potatoes are finished.”

So it was with some degree of surprise when the four men arrived at the home of Tilman Dixon, whose large, well-constructed, two-story log home was a rare find.

Dixon had been a major in the American Revolution and had received an impressive 3,840 acres for his service. He was also one of the first settlers in Middle Tennessee. The community of Dixon Springs owes his name to Maj. Dixon.

On May 8th, Prince Louis Philippe wrote,

“Beyond Fort Blount we found large cultivated areas, more and more of them as we pushed on. But most of these farms had been settled and planted only the previous autumn, so we found it impossible to buy more provisions than we had, and what we had was not only very bad but also very little. Our horses fasted all day. At night we lodged with a Major Dickson, where we had coffee; he had corn fetched from a neighboring farm. We fared famously with him, and had two beds for the four of us.”

As it would seem, the prince and his brothers had to share beds.

Now the story is more interesting, because as it was handed down through the Dixon family, spelled “Dickson” by the prince, the prince put up some argument about the sleeping arrangements.

According to the Dixon descendants, when night arrived, the prince and his brothers had to share the beds with Dixon’s sons and the prince protested.

He supposedly said, “Sir, you realize that I am a ‘Prince of the Blood’!”

To which Major Dixon replied, “And my sons are princes of the blood to me… you share the beds with them or sleep outside on the ground!”

The prince relented and agreed to share the beds.

Since it was a large home with many rooms, it is possible that the prince and his brothers originally had beds to themselves, until the Dixon family members tottered off to sleep!

Or it is possible that the Dixon boys simply added to the pair already in bed and made it three, although the prince did not mention that embarrassment in his diary.

As history works out, years later as king of France, Louis Philippe received some visitors at court. When told that they were Americans, the king asked from what part of the country they came. As soon as they told him they were from Tennessee, the king asked, “And, do you still sleep three to a bed?”