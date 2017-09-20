Look Back: Providence club’s blue-ribbon effort

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In the years immediately following World War II, communities across Tennessee formed clubs with the goal of improving the quality of life for their members.

The clubs were loosely organized under the auspices of the University of Tennessee and their network of County Extension Service and Home Demonstration agents.

In last week’s article, we wrote about the Providence Community Club.

Reading the minutes from the Providence Club’s scrapbook, we saw that the group had voted to sell subscriptions to Reader’s Digest to make enough money to purchase a coffee urn for the club’s meeting house.

That effort turned out well, for in reading the 1957 scrapbook’s list of “goals completed” we see, “…sold 40 subscriptions…donated 2 subscriptions to nursing home, 2 to Hartsville General Hospital, one to a shut-in, one to the dentist…” Plus they purchased a 40-cup coffee urn!

Providence could boast other goals met and could further boast that in a statewide competition they took home a blue ribbon!

An article clipped from The Vidette and glued to the pages of the scrapbook reads, “Providence Community Club, for the second time in two years, won the Trousdale County Community Improvement contest last Friday night…”

The article mentions the clubs in Shady Grove, Barthelia and Walnut Grove and says that Shady Grove came in second.

The win enabled the club to advance to the Middle Tennessee competition, which concluded with a luncheon held at the famous Maxwell House Hotel in Nashville.

And what had Providence done to warrant the blue ribbon?

Club president Roy Dies gave The Vidette this list of the community’s improvements: well-stocked food cellars, freezers stocked with a year’s supply of food, new homes, home repairs, cover crops, permanent pastures, Grade A dairy barns, improvements on the church building, school lunch program and other improvements on the school and the mail box improvement campaign.

But Providence wasn’t the only community to win an award!

Another article from The Vidette, from 1963, bears the headline, “Hartsville Wins First Place in Community Improvement Contest.”

The first paragraph says, “The city of Hartsville received a surprise at the city’s first Industrial Appreciation Dinner here Friday night when Nolen Puckett of the Industrial Division of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Conservation presented Mayor Cecil Harper with a plaque naming Hartsville as first place winner in the State’s Community Improvement contest in towns between 1,000 and 2,500 population.”

The article goes on to say, “The city received this award for the work that has been done in the past year in helping to obtain new industries and also working with the state planning commission to help make Hartsville a better place in which to live.”

The award was the result, Mr. Puckett stated, of the city having brought six new industries to town since 1948, and was about to welcome another – quite an achievement for a town of our size!

The six industries? They were: Hartsville Garment Company, Dixie Box Company, Trousdale Manufacturing Company, Hartsville Cabinet Company, Sparta Manufacturing Company, and the Hartsville Metal Stamping Plant.

And the new business coming to town?

The last paragraph of the front-page article gives the details: “Under construction is a new factory building, financed by an industrial bond issue, that will be occupied next fall by the Texas Boot Company of Lebanon. The firm will make cowboy boots and is expected to employ 300 persons under full production.”

Despite the impressive number of industries brought to Hartsville and the winning of the award, anyone reading this article will be quick to note that only one of the industries listed is still in business!

Changing markets, cheaper labor in other countries, and Americans who value cheaper goods over quality goods have spelled doom to many industries here and across the state!

But the community improvement efforts of Hartsville, Providence, Willard and other communities across the county were impressive at the time and perhaps not a bad idea even today!