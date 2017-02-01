Look Back: Rare signature found in county archives

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In the last year, our county has established an archive for the proper storage and organization of county documents.

Prior to this, old county papers were simply put in boxes and stored in the attic of our courthouse – not an ideal situation.

We are still in the process of moving boxes of stuff from the courthouse and into the new county archives, and already we are finding official papers that have been hidden from the public’s eyes for over a century.

County Archivist Kassie Hassler, along with myself and a small army of volunteers, are busy several days each week sorting, organizing and correctly storing these papers for preservation.

While working last week, I discovered an old document that has a connection to our state’s history: a document signed by one of the first governors of Tennessee, William Carroll; a rare document indeed!

As governor, Carroll has several distinctions. He has the record for being the longest-serving governor, he has a Tennessee county named after him, and he was a leading reformer for several state institutions.

Like most early residents of Tennessee, William Carroll was born ‘back East’. His family hailed from Pennsylvania and he was raised there, his father having been a successful merchant.

As a young man, Carroll moved to Nashville in 1808, no doubt passing through old Damascus and Hartsville on the Avery Trace. There he opened up a hardware store and was soon a prosperous member of the new town, making friends with none other than Andrew Jackson.

When troubles with the Creek Indians arose, young William joined the militia and was soon fighting in the Creek War. Starting off as the captain of the Nashville Uniform Volunteers, he jumped through the ranks to end up as a full colonel.

The battle ended the threat of the Creeks and Carroll returned to Nashville to recruit volunteers for a new threat, the British at New Orleans!

Carroll was elected by the men to be major general of the Tennessee Militia and he led them to Louisiana just in time to meet the British. At the battle for that city, Carroll and his men fought near the very center of Jackson’s line, the scene of some of the most intense fighting.

Following the War of 1812 and the Battle of New Orleans, Carroll took a new business in mind. He ordered the building of the first steamboat to steam into Nashville, a boat he named “The General Jackson.”

In 1821 he ran for governor. His popularity from the war and a general unhappiness with the country’s financial situation gave him an easy win. His term was, at the time, only two years and he ran again in 1823 and 1825.

Term limits kept him from running one more time, but he could run again if there was a break in the succession. This he did, following the resignation of Gov. Sam Houston, and the short term of Houston’s successor, William Hall. Hall was from Castalian Springs, and was married to Hartsville native Mary Alexander.

Hall declined to run in the election of 1829 and Carroll once again was elected governor. He ran again in 1831 and 1833!

As governor for 12 years, Carroll had a big impact on Tennessee politics and government. He instituted prison reform, doing away with corporal punishment in favor of imprisonment. He established the state’s first insane asylum and established our Chancery Court system. He also presided over a new constitution; one that changed the way land was taxed. The new laws benefited the small farmer – another reason for his popularity!

Our document, unearthed at the bottom of a box of very old records, is a land deed. It is dated 1827, towards the end of Carroll’s third term as governor.

The governor’s signature will now be properly stored, put on display, and kept safely in our county archives for this and future generations to view.