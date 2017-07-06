Look Back: Recalling Trousdale men who lost lives for liberty

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

July is the month in which we celebrate our independence, thanks to the dramatic efforts of our forefathers on July 4, 1776. That independence hasn’t been cheap – many men and women have died in the service of our country.

This month we will honor some of Trousdale County’s native sons who paid the ultimate price for their love of country!

With plenty of wars, rebellions, insurrections and armed conflicts to choose from, we will start with World War II.

First a little review: over 11 million American men were drafted to fight in WWII and another 6 million volunteered! Of those, 73 percent eventually served overseas.

For every thousand men (and women) who served, 8.6 were killed in action, three died from other causes and 17.7 received non-fatal wounds.

The total American dead in WWII totaled 297,793. Tennessee has 6,528 dead. Trousdale County had 20 dead.

The first local death was that of Lewis Key, who was killed in Italy on Dec. 5, 1943.

Lewis was the son of Edward and Bessie Key. He was one of four sons that Mr. and Mrs. Key had – they had four daughters as well! Lewis graduated from Trousdale County High School in 1935, then attended Cumberland College and State Teachers College (now Middle Tennessee State University), receiving his teaching degree in 1940.

He was prepared to enter a life of teaching and began that fall teaching at his own alma mater, Trousdale County High. But war got in the way and he volunteered for service. He took training at Camp McCoy in Wisconsin and Camp Shelby in Mississippi. By August 1943, he was overseas.

We know exactly what happened the day Lewis was killed, because his commanding officer sent a letter of condolence to Mr. and Mrs. Key.

The captain wrote, “I don’t know how to start or what to say. He was the best platoon leader a company commander can have…”

The officer continued with a description of Lewis’ last days, writing, “Before the operation began, I sent Lewis to Naples for a rest. In the meantime, we moved out and went up into the hills. We had a tough time and lost a number of men. When Lewis came back… he stayed in the rear for a couple of days handling supplies for us, but I had to send for him when I lost two of my officers.

“There was a German built dugout that the men were using for a CP and Lewis was sitting in there when a shell lit at the entrance and ended his life.

“We used to go to services together and he liked a particular sermon the Chaplain gave, in which he said, To die is God, to live is Christ.’ A cleaner man I have never met and his actions and works will always be an inspiration to us. May God bless him and those dear to him.”

Lewis Key was 26 years old.

After the family had been notified of his death, as fate would have it, they received a letter from him mailed just four days before his death. The letter was delayed by the complications of postal service during wartime.

As you might imagine, it was quite a shock. And reading it was all the more poignant.

The family shared the letter with The Vidette and it appeared in its January 1944 issue.

It begins with, “Dearest Mom, Although my hands are cold and we are definitely in the front lines I want to start the month off right by sending my love to you by mail.”

After some small talk about his company, the war and having to sleep in bombed-out buildings, he ended the letter with, “It is rapidly growing darker and I must complete this… Last night as I paused to rest on the trail I looked up at the stars and prayed for all of you and for all my men and prayed for strength which we all need. The opposition here now is great.

“I hope you will all take care of yourselves and I love you every one with all my heart. Your faraway son, Lewis.”

Lewis is buried in the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy.

NOTE: A reminder that the Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on Saturday, July 8 at 2 p.m. at the County Archives building on Broadway. Our speaker will be Matthews Swooner, a coach and history teacher from Smith County. Matt’s interest is in the American Revolution. All meetings are open to the public.