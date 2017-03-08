Look Back: Rich soil has long lured settlers

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We are focusing our attention this month to the ground beneath our feet!

That’s the very dirt that sticks to our shoes or squeezes between our toes if we walk barefooted through the garden!

Last week I wrote of the ancient history of Middle Tennessee. In the very distant past, all of Middle Tennessee was covered with an ocean. As the oceans receded and as the land rose, sediment from the ocean bottom became the layers of rock that we find throughout our area.

Now we are talking about a really long time.

Every year the ocean bottom would have another layer of silt, sand and decaying ocean plants. Much like the rings on a tree, the ocean bottom began to look like a layer cake.

Changes in the surrounding mountains also contributed to these layers, which is why we have sandstone layers, under layers of limestone, and in some places we also have layers of shale or coal.

The Smokey Mountains were once the height of the Himalayas – or in other words, really high.

As the Smokey Mountains eroded over the centuries, they washed downstream and helped create some of those layers of rock and soil. The remains of those mountains can also be seen in the layers of clay that can be found under our feet.

All of that brings us back to the soils of Trousdale County.

When the ocean receded, there was no forest to immediately take its place. But with the passage of time, grass, then shrubs, then trees began to grow on what had been the ocean floor.

As they died, these plants became the soil that we now plant with our cornfields or soybeans or vegetable gardens.

When the first settlers arrived, they could look around them and there were forests as far as the eye could see, but that wasn’t all they saw.

Between the hills, next to the rivers and streams, was good fertile soil – the result of thousands of years of decaying plant life.

The pioneers learned from the Native Americans how to recognize this good land – look for cane brakes!

A cane brake was a vast field of cane or bamboo, and was always found next to a steam or creek. It was a sure indicator of good, rich, deep soil! It was also easy to plow under and put to use.

We have a name for these fields of fertile soil: “bottom land.”

If you drive around the county, you will sometimes see this term reflected on road signs or on the names of once-busy little farm communities. There is a community not far from our county line called “Old Bottom.” How would you like to tell someone that you grew up in “Old Bottom?”

But to the pioneers, bottom land was valuable and held onto by each generation, forcing the latecomers to have to plow the steep hillsides to make a living.

There are names for the types of soils that we have here, such names as Brandon, Pembroke, Crider, Waynesboro, Maury, Talbot, Harpeth, Cumberland, Mimosa, Gladesville, Hampshire and Dickson.

I won’t try to explain the subtle differences between each one.

As I mentioned last week, East Tennessee has mountains. When you travel west from the Smokeys, you come to the Cumberland Plateau. Then the Plateau drops off and you have the edge of the plateau. That is where Trousdale County lies.

At this edge you get hills, hollers, springs and bottom land.

If you go further west you come to the Central Basin, also called the Nashville Basin.

It is a large depression in the middle of the state, about 50 or 60 miles wide and 100 miles long. Nashville lies in the middle of this depression.

Still further west, you get into the flat land that eventually takes you to the banks of the Mississippi. It too has fertile soil and was well known in the past for its large fields of cotton.

Next week, we identify some old fossils!

A reminder: the Trousdale County Historical Society will meet this Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. at the County Archives building. Our speaker will be quilt restorer and lecturer Anne Ramsey.