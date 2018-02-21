Look Back: Russell Wright had noted legal career in Hartsville

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

There are plenty of old humorous stories about lawyers and trials and judges, so we feel inclined to share at least one of them with this series of articles on attorneys from Trousdale County.

A local lawyer was cross-examining a witness at a trial and the lawyer wasn’t convinced that the witness had seen his client committing the supposed crime.

He asked the witness, “Are you sure you saw my client at the scene of the crime… it was a pretty far distance from where you say you were standing.”

“Yes, I’m sure!”

“Well, it was an awful far distance and I’m just not convinced you can see that far!”

“I can!”

“If you don’t mind my asking, just how far can you see?”

The witness thought for a second, then answered, “I can see the moon!”

We have lots of local lawyers that we can write about, so we will return to the subject in the future, but we conclude our series this month with Hartsville native and attorney William Russell Wright.

We are fortunate that his daughter, Lucy Wright Jones, has given us some history and stories associated with her late father.

The Wright family has deep roots both here and in Smith County.

At one time, there was a Wright’s Landing on the Cumberland River, between Hartsville and Carthage. It was a prosperous port on the river for steamboat traffic. Many hogsheads of tobacco were shipped from that landing.

The Wright family was also active in the tobacco warehouse business and built one of the first such warehouses in the county.

William Russell Wright and his brother, Romulus Claiborne Wright, were the children of Moscow and Bettie Wright. The Wright family home, a two-story brick house built in 1902, still stands on East Main Street.

Both William and Romulus attended school at the old Academy in Hartsville. William then went out of town to finish at the old Branham and Hughes Academy in Spring Hill.

Lucy writes, “…he entered Vanderbilt to become a lawyer, he had a rather serious bout of malaria and was not able to return in the fall.”

After recovering, Russell entered the old Cumberland University School of Law around 1912 and took both years at the same time!

In 1913, he passed the bar exam and began his practice in Hartsville. His office was above the old Bank of Hartsville on the corner of Main Street and Broadway. That building, also still standing, was convenient as his father, Moscow, was president of the bank!

His younger brother also studied law and joined Russell at his practice.

The two brothers had other interests, and Romulus Wright ended up leaving the law office to spend more time farming and working with the tobacco warehouse.

Russell also ventured out.

In 1924, he took over as president of the old Bank of Hartsville. He was also active in politics and in 1934 was elected to the Tennessee State Senate representing Trousdale, Sumner and Macon counties.

In his private life, Russell married Mary Kincaid Moore. The couple had two children, William Russell, Jr., who died as a child, and Lucy who now resides in Nashville with her husband Richard Jones, also a lawyer!

Perhaps Russell Wright’s most interesting case was defending Wilson Montgomery for the murder of Tom Ryman, Jr. The shooting death of the riverboat captain took place on the Cumberland River but inside the Trousdale County lines. The Montgomery family paid Wright, who got him off with a plea of self-defense, with a silver coffee urn that is still in the Wright family.

Lucy told me several stories about her father and one was amusing.

He was representing a client in a hotly contested divorce case and during a recess the lawyer opposing him insulted his mother’s reputation by calling him a dirty name. At this point, according to my parents, Russell’s fist shot out and a scuffle followed in the courtroom. The judge frowned upon this conduct and held both parties in contempt of court and fined them both. The story made the Nashville paper and was a local sensation, as you can imagine.”

We finish with this bit of advice Russell would give to young lawyers just starting out, “You can tell if someone is lying on the witness stand by the movement of their feet… the faster they move, the more they are lying!”