Look Back: Snuffing out deals at the country store

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

It wasn’t that long ago when rural people walked down the road a short distance to do their shopping.

This was way before the days of hopping into the family car and heading off to a shopping mall or big box store. From the beginnings of our county up to the 1960s, people in the country would do their shopping at their local country store.

While we might be amazed at the variety of goods that a large “superstore” might have, the small country stores of the past offered a pretty amazing variety of goods as well.

A good rural store would offer everything from horseshoe nails to perfume. If the store didn’t have what you needed, they would order it from one of the many traveling salesmen that passed through the county. In a week or two, what you needed would be right there!

Trousdale County had its share of little country stores. Every community had one and the Cato community had three!

We have lots of stories about people stopping by their community store and the Historical Society has been collecting them for the past 25 years.

One of my favorite stories comes from the late James Donoho. As a young man, James’ father worked at the Beech Grove store owned by James’ grandfather. His duties ranged from oil-mopping the wood floor, to stocking shelves, to writing down the charges people made to their accounts.

Back then, people didn’t carry credit cards or debit cards and cash was often in short supply. So instead, rural and even town residents would have a running charge account with the store. If the family had an account, all they had to do was pick up their purchase and say, “charge that to our account, please” and go.

The understanding was, of course, that the account would be paid at the end of the month or some other period of time. For many people the account would run for a year, and be paid off when the family sold its tobacco crop!

James told the story of a farmer’s wife who would walk to the store and pick up a can of snuff. Snuff was a finely ground-up tobacco product that people would take a “pinch” of and push up under their gum and let it sit there and dispense its addictive nicotine into their system. People still use snuff today.

And it wasn’t unusual for a woman to use snuff, although it was generally considered a man’s practice.

Evidently the husband didn’t approve of his wife’s habit of dipping snuff, or perhaps she simply dipped more than he felt was justifiable, because the lady took her can of snuff and told James to put it on the account, but then added, “be sure to put it down as thread.”

If the husband ever caught on, James’ father didn’t comment.

Another story about snuff comes to us from the other end of the county.

As it was told to me, a farm couple both dipped snuff. The brand they preferred was Bruton’s Scotch Snuff. Bruton’s was made in Nashville and was a popular brand back in the 1930s and 1940s. It is still available today.

Perhaps on a whim, or perhaps because it was cheaper, one day the husband returned home from the store with a different brand. The wife tried it, but complained that it didn’t sit with her as well as the usual Bruton’s snuff.

Not one to waste the money he had spent on the other brand, the pennywise husband took an empty can of Burton’s snuff and put the other brand into it, packing it down like it would look right from the manufacturer.

The next time she wanted a dip, the husband handed her the counterfeit snuff and she took some out. After a few minutes, she commented that it was sure good to get Bruton’s snuff again. “This here’s a lot better ‘n that other you done went and got. Yep, Bruton’s Snuff is the best!”

NOTE: A reminder that the Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. at the County Archives Building.

Our speaker will be Larry Miller, an amateur historian with a great interest in the American Indian. Larry will speak and share some Native American items and books with the group. All Historical Society meetings are open to the public.