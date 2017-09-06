Look Back: Trousdale County boasted many community clubs

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Trousdale County has only one town, Hartsville. Before 1870, Hartsville was part of Sumner County and at that time we were the second-largest town in that county.

But while we have only one town, Trousdale County has many “communities.” A community is just a really small town, but with no organized form of government.

Communities were, in the past, loosely organized around a one-room school, a blacksmith’s shop, a church or a small general store.

We can list the communities of our county. You should recognize most of their names: Barthelia, Beasley’s Bend, Beech Grove, Cato, Gravel Hill, Green Grove, Hall Town, John Town, Payne’s Store, Providence, Pumpkin Branch, Puryear’s Bend, Rocky Creek, Second Creek, Shady Grove, Starlite Hill, Storytown, Templo, Walnut Grove, Willard and Wolf Hill.

Some of those communities were little more than a wide place in the road where a few homes and farms were clustered together – close enough that people took to calling it a community.

People in these communities were like one big family. They looked after each other, their children played together, they attended church together, and if someone was sick their neighbors brought homemade soup.

In the 1940s, after so many soldiers returned home from World War II, there were weddings, a ‘baby boom’ and young families were building homes.

Capitalizing on the energy of so many young families, the state of Tennessee, through the Extension Service of the University of Tennessee, began to organize Community Clubs.

There would be an annual contest to select the Middle Tennessee Most Improved Community, as a way of encouraging people to build, clean, repair, modernize and even adopt new, improved and more efficient ways of farming.

We don’t have a complete list of how many Trousdale County communities took part, but we know that the Willard community did because the club kept a scrapbook that is now in the archives of the Historical Society.

The scrapbook “Introduction” reads, “The Willard Community Club was organized July 12, 1945 at the Willard School House when 18 interested citizens met…”

“Our local Extension Service agent, W.C. Cook, and Home Demonstration Agent Eloise Hunter met with the club to help in its organization.”

Evidently, the idea proved popular because the scrapbook notes, “The club first decided to hold monthly meetings but so much interest, enthusiasm and enjoyment were manifested that the club instead will meet each Thursday night.”

Once organized, the club made a list of improvements needed for the small community and many of those needs had to do with the Willard School.

Another paragraph reads, “A Box Supper, Cake-walk and Folk Dance were sponsored by the Home Demonstration Club and Community Club jointly for the purpose off re-decorating the interior of the school. The proceeds from these was about $80.00.”

The scrapbook also does a little bragging about the Willard Community.

Among the bits of self-pride we find: “Canned 1,170 quarts of fruits, vegetables and relishes for the school. Ladies met, picked and shelled dried vegetables for the school…Donated prizes in 4-H Club Rally…three members installed new sanitary toilets…two members installed electricity to their tenant houses,” and nine members purchased electric stoves to replace their old cast-iron, wood-burning stoves!

There were also some people in the community that they were justifiably proud of: “One of our citizens is a pioneer in the use of modern machinery and installed the first electric Hay Dryer in the County.”

And “The climate and soil of this Community contribute to the longevity of its residents. J.W. Lewis is 96 years old and still rides his horse to town!”

A reminder that the Historical Society will meet on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Archives Building. See the article on our speaker elsewhere in the Vidette!