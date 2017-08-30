Look Back: Trousdale women also served in wartime

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We’ve spent the last two months looking at the individual stories of some Trousdale County folks who served in World War II. I have always been sure to say that both our local men and our local women answered their nation’s call – but all the stories I have written so far have been about men.

This week we finish our series with a story of a Trousdale County native who served in the U.S. Army – but in the WAC! That’s right, the story of a local woman who enlisted and did her part in the defense of our democracy.

And even though we are writing about someone who actually enlisted, many local women and girls did their part in the war effort. We have written before of the efforts of Hartsville ladies to run a social center for the young soldiers who were here during maneuvers. Also, several women left here to live with relatives in Nashville so they could work in war-related industries.

Trousdale County women built airplanes, munitions, and tanks to keep our soldiers supplied. And we won’t begin to count the pounds of fruit cakes and cookies mothers sent overseas to their far-flung sons, husbands and brothers.

Taking the war effort seriously, young Martha Mae Kerr decided to do her part and sign up for the Women’s Army Corps.

There was a slight hitch in that she was romantically involved with a young man named Gordon Freeman. He was already in the Navy and going through basic training when she sent him a letter telling him of her plans. A delay in the mail meant that she enlisted before hearing back from him, and when she did get a letter, he said that if she enlisted in the WAC their marriage plans were off.

Fortunately, love overcomes most obstacles placed in its way and he was quick to relent.

Martha took her training as a nurse and had to travel far from the little town of Hartsville, both as part of her training and as part of her job.

Not long after her enlistment she had to travel across the country. This was in the days of train travel and she found herself in an Army uniform on a train full of sailors. But when the men saw a Navy pin on her lapel (compliments of her betrothed) they went out of their way to watch over the shy country girl from Tennessee.

Although Martha applied for overseas service, the Army kept her on U.S. soil as there was plenty to do over here. Wounded soldiers were sent back to the United States to recuperate, with many having injuries that required long hours of therapy and rehabilitation.

And even though it wasn’t talked about, many suffered from what we now call “post traumatic stress disorder.” Martha later told her children, Martha Joe, Butch, Bo, and Buddy, that she could look into the eyes of a wounded soldier and tell which theatre of war they had fought in, the Pacific or the European. The men from the Pacific campaigns had a more “horrific look in their eyes,” she said.

It wasn’t all hard work and grim reminders of war. One day she was walking across the hospital grounds and heard someone holler, “Hey, Miss Martha Mae!”

She turned in the direction of the voice and saw a fellow sitting on the driver’s seat of a wagon, hauling a load of supplies – and he sure looked familiar!

Martha Mae ran towards the wagon and leaped up onto the seat next to the soldier, hollering, “Why Gin, what in the world are you doing here?”

The two visited briefly while passers-by laughed at their antics.

Later, her head nurse told her that her behavior was very unladylike, but in her case they would make an exception, as they would hate to lose a good nurse like her.

Never knowing if you are going to come back from combat, Martha and Gordon did what many young sweethearts did, they arranged to take furloughs at the same time and got married during the war. They met in Oakland, Calif., and after their short honeymoon, Gordon returned to his unit and headed out overseas, leaving his young war bride to pray for his safe return.

Martha Mae returned to her job of healing the wounded and injured.

Another story that Martha Mae told her children involved a successful Hollywood star who came to the hospital for a checkup to see if he was physically fit for military duty.

Evidently, the young man kept telling the doctor of problems and aches and pains that he had.

After the star left, the doctor gathered the nurses together to tell them about his encounter with the celebrity. “That man,” the doctor explained, “has a stripe this wide.” He looked at his hands, which were small as he was small in frame himself, and then he grabbed Martha Mae and held her hands out for the others to see, as she had larger hands, “Yes, he had a stripe this wide down his back!”

The nurses all knew what he meant and got a good laugh at their Hollywood hero.

Gordon Freeman saw action in the Aleutians and at Iwo Jima, and Martha Mae served in the Army-Navy hospitals at Hot Springs, Ark., and Fort Riley, Kan.

After the war, the two had more adventures! With there being a shortage of housing, they purchased an old Army barracks and turned it into their first home! Then they were able to settle down and raise a family in a world made safe by their hard work and the hard work and sacrifices of thousands like them.