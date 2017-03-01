Look Back: Trousdale’s history really rocks

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

As people here start digging in their gardens and preparing their fields for planting, the thing that constantly shows up are rocks!

Trousdale County, and most of Middle Tennessee, seems to be blessed with a multitude of rocks of every shape and size. One would be led to believe that our farms are bearing a bumper crop every year.

In fact, I asked a neighbor right here in Cato if I could pick up a few rocks from the side of his hill, which was more rock than soil, and he gladly said, “Go right ahead, son… just leave a few for seed for next year’s crop!”

Our subject this month is going to be rocks, dirt and everything else beneath our feet.

If you are new to the area, this will be an informative month. But even if you are from here, you may have never taken the time to investigate our hills and valleys and you may learn a few things too.

We won’t go too far back, but we do need to say that our Earth formed over many years until it got to the general size and dimensions that it has today. At one time during those many years, all of Middle Tennessee was covered with ocean.

That is why you will find fossils of seashells and small primitive plant life in the gravel of our creeks and streams. It is also why you find large rocks with seashells embedded in them on the top of our hills.

A newcomer approached me one day last summer with a hand full of rocks, all showing bits and pieces of seashells, and he wanted to know why he kept finding such rocks on his property.

The reason is that we were once under water!

That is also the reason you will never find the fossilized bones of a dinosaur – they lived on dry land.

The land beneath us is made up of several layers of rock.

The layer closest to the top is limestone. You will recognize it by its grey color. It was so plentiful that our first settlers built fences and chimneys out of the rock. It can be chipped away with a rock hammer and lends itself to building. The large stone foundations of many old Trousdale County homes and buildings are of this workable grey stone, including our century-old courthouse.

If you ride along River Street in Hartsville, you will see large limestone retaining walls in front of several homes and also the Methodist Church. These were cut out of the hillsides nearby.

A fellow asked me how they were able to transport such large stones. One old Hartsville home has foundation stones over eight feet long! I told him that an old-timer told me that indeed, the rocks were too large to “toss on to the back of a wagon.” Instead, a heavy wheeled wagon would be backed over such a large rock and then tied to the bottom of the wagon!

Pulled by oxen, the wagon would then be driven to the home site and backed into place and the ropes lowered. How’s that for ancient technology?

Beneath the limestone lies a bed of sandstone.

Now, here is the reason our hills and hollers came into being.

Limestone weathers easier than sandstone, for despite their names, limestone is softer than sandstone.

To the east of us is the Cumberland Plateau.

We lie at the edge of that plateau, and as cracks occurred in the edge, valleys and “hollers” appeared. The exposed limestone would wear away from exposure to the wind, rain, and weather, but the harder sandstone not so much.

The result is that we have outcroppings of grey limestone all across our county.

That gives our county its own unique look.

The closer you get to the eastern boundary of our county, the more hills you encounter. The western edge is flatter and has deeper soil. It is part of the Central Basin, and we will explain that next week!