Look Back: Ward School had its own basketball tradition

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The Trousdale County High School basketball program dates back to at least 1925 and bounced around for a while until it became a permanent part of the school’s athletics program in 1937.

That program was for the boys’ team. It was another few years before the girls of the school had a permanent team.

But the old high school on the hill was not the only high school in town, nor was it the only one to be located on a hill overlooking the town!

Before 1966 the public schools of Trousdale County were segregated.

Consequently, for many years there were two separate school systems in the county – one for its white residents and one for its black residents, each one built on a hill above town.

The black school was called Ward School, named for a popular local black minister. Reverend Walter Ward had been instrumental in replacing the earlier black school with a new one in 1932. The old school had dated to the years immediately following the Civil War and was in poor condition, with a large pole propped up on one side to keep the school from leaning!

Because it represented a smaller population than the white school system did, the first Ward School did not have any kind of athletics program. Simply letting the students play among themselves on the school playground was the best it offered.

That began to change following a small disaster when the first Ward School burned down in 1943.

While the town rushed to take a couple of old homes in the community and quickly transform them into classrooms, it was obvious that this solution wouldn’t work for the higher grades.

To remedy this, the school system made an arrangement with the Sumner County schools to let us bus our black high school students to Union High School, the school for African Americans in neighboring Sumner County.

When the economy began to recover after the end of World War II, a joint effort was made by the black community and the county school board to fund construction of a new school. A lot was purchased on Hall Street, and work began on a concrete block, two-story school.

The new building was finished in 1949. It would hold all 12 grades.

Since the temporary school had only gone to the eighth grade, the first graduating class from Ward School didn’t walk across the stage to receive diplomas until May 1952.

However, the new school had more to offer than the old wooden school it replaced.

This school had a gymnasium – and that meant sports!

We’ve written about Ward School’s football team before. The school benefited from teachers Rebecca Smith and Key Holland who contacted Vanderbilt University and got the prestigious school to donate their old uniforms to the new Ward School athletics program. That is why the Ward School colors are black and gold, just like Vandy’s!

Our Historical Society has copied the pages from all of the Ward School yearbooks, and looking through them shows the school had both a boys’ team and girls’ basketball team in 1953.

The school’s small size also limited its ability to produce a yearbook and the 1953 annual, the school’s first, featured the seniors of both ’52 and ’53! The next yearbook was in 1955 and it too held pictures of two graduating classes.

The school’s last annual was printed in 1957 and like its predecessors held the photos of that year and the preceding one.

All three yearbooks have photos of boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, and a football team.

The coaches for all these sports were C.H. Williams, Key Holland, and Davis Owen.

By 1962 voluntary integration for Trousdale County had begun and by 1966 full integration was in effect. Ward School closed its doors and the building was used by the county for a variety of county offices and for storage. The old building is now owned by the Ward School Community Preservation Association which is working to make it into a community center.

Today, both black and white students study, work and play sports together. And our community proudly supports one athletics program.