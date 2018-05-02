Look Back: ‘Wednesday Afternoon Club’ provided ladies with needed break

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

There is a little poem that goes, “A man works from dawn to setting sun, but a woman’s work is never done!”

That was very true in the not-so-distant past.

A pioneer woman had to rise early, start the fire in the fireplace and begin breakfast. After that came the dishes, feeding the chickens and gathering the eggs, hauling water from the spring. There was always laundry and tending the garden, lunch, putting up food for the winter, taking care of the little ones around the house, cleaning house, supper, more dishes, getting the family for bed… and we still haven’t mentioned sewing and mending clothes.

But with time, progress made its way into the household and women of the succeeding generations found life somewhat easier. There were electric lights, indoor plumbing, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and readymade clothes!

Which leads us to our next several articles. What did ladies do with their newly found “free time?”

We won’t argue about just how much free time women had because even today they can stand by the sink at the end of the day and say, “Now, where did my day go?”

But with progress things were definitely easier for the fairer sex and ladies found that they no longer had to depend on church, funerals and quilting bees as their only chances to visit with their close friends.

In doing research on sports and local athletes for a future series of articles, I have been going through the archives of the Nashville newspapers looking for information.

So it was, that I found an article in a 1908 issue of the Nashville Tennessean that reported on the meeting of a group of ladies in Hartsville, Tennessee. They called themselves “The Wednesday Afternoon Club.”

I guess that Wednesday afternoons were as good as any other day of the week. It appears that, in that article and from succeeding articles in the following several years, the group met weekly and functioned as a time for the ladies to socialize and enjoy light refreshments and entertainment. All very proper for the time!

This was well before radio and television and before it took two working parents to keep the family finances secure.

With their husbands at work and the children in school, a few ladies in town were able to sit down and enjoy themselves. We are sure that a little gossip was passed around as well!

What does the Nashville Tennessean report on this group?

The Dec. 20, 1908, issue reported, “The Wednesday Afternoon Club met with Miss Will Hale this week. A birthday cake was cut.”

In May of that same year, “The Wednesday Afternoon Club… refreshments were served after a varied program of amusements.”

We can be sure that the amusements were tame by today’s standards of beer pong and karaoke renditions of “Heartbreak Hotel”!

In March 1909 the paper says, “Miss Nerma Crenshaw entertained the Wednesday Afternoon Club with a Japanese tea… followed by a Japanese feast.” It went on to report that Mrs. Odell Rickman won the competition of using wooden chopsticks with the meal and won a lovely “hand-painted fan.”

A membership list is never given, but the names of individuals are mentioned as hosting the events that evidently took place in the parlors of the various ladies’ homes.

Yet it wasn’t all fun and games or fancy refreshments.

The ladies got a headlined article in the Aug. 28, 1909, issue when they took on a civic cause!

The headline reads, “Ladies Vote Funds For Street Lamps.”

And the article explains, “Hartsville, Tenn., Aug. 28 (Special) The Wednesday Afternoon Club, an organization composed of progressive young ladies, at a business meeting held this week unanimously voted the entire amount of surplus cash in their treasury for the purpose of purchasing and erecting street lamps in the residence portion of the town. It was agreed that a sufficient number of lights should be located in each section of the town to properly light the main streets of the residence section. It is hoped that the good example set by the young ladies will be followed by the business men, and street lights be placed in the business section so that Hartsville will emerge from Egyptian darkness the coming winter.”

I am not sure what kind of darkness comes from Egypt, but progress is progress and the ladies were in charge!