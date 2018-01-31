Look Back: Young Andrew Jackson was noted area lawyer

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Most of us will at one time or another need a lawyer to handle our affairs; hopefully not to keep us out of jail, but for a myriad of other reasons.

Why a lawyer?

Because we heed the old English proverb: “A man who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client.”

If you have ever walked into a lawyer’s office and looked at the rows upon rows of law books on their shelves, you get an understanding of why legal problems are best left to the people who do that for a living.

This month we will look at some local lawyers and the legal history of Trousdale County.

One of the first men to practice the law in our area was none other than Andrew Jackson, who was one of the first lawyers in the state.

Jackson, who grew up in North Carolina, had actually tried several occupations, including saddle making, before studying the law and being accepted “at the bar.”

“At the bar” meant he was authorized to argue before the courts, which took place behind a simple railing, or bar, that separated the judge from the public.

In the late 1780s Jackson was appointed a public prosecutor for the Mero District, which is what we were called before statehood in 1796. Traveling from North Carolina to Nashville on the old Avery Trace, the young Andrew passed right through what is now Hartsville.

He immediately made a name for himself in prosecuting cases in the old boundaries of Davidson and Sumner counties, which included what is now Trousdale County.

It seems that there was a backlog of cases involving debts, which was made worse by bribes paid to officials and a sheriff who was incompetent.

Jackson, who didn’t hesitate to hold court with two loaded pistols placed on his bench for everyone to see, quickly brought the debtors to court and made them pay.

Of interest is that some debtors had moved from Davidson County to Sumner County to avoid their debts. Jackson simply followed them.

One well-told story tells of a fellow who refused to show up for his court date. When Jackson sent the sheriff to bring the man to town, the sheriff returned empty handed. He told Jackson that the fellow refused to come.

Andrew Jackson asked where the man lived, grabbed his guns and went for the fellow himself. And a few hours later he arrived in town, with the fellow following meekly behind.

Amazed at the turn of events, a neighbor asked the fellow why he had obeyed the young Jackson and ignored the sheriff.

He answered, “Both men threatened to shoot me if I didn’t show up for court… but Jackson had the look in his eyes that said he would really do it!”

Even then, the future president of our country had a temper and in another case taking place in Sumner County, another man who had tried to avoid paying his debts had a run-in with Jackson.

The debtor saw Jackson in Gallatin on the street and tried to intimidate him. He casually walked towards Jackson and stepped squarely on Jackson’s foot.

Jackson didn’t say a thing. He simply turned about, picked up a piece of wood and promptly knocked the man upside the head and left him unconscious on the ground.

As a result of his doggedness, Jackson became popular with the public and made a name for himself.

It was a well-deserved reputation. Records show that in his first two years here, he took care of almost half of the cases on the docket. His work led him to travel across the territory from Nashville to Jonesboro and back a total of 22 times in the first seven years after his arrival here.

He was no slacker when it came to doing his job, and in addition to his legal duties he served with the militia fighting hostile Indians, speculated in land, opened a general store in Gallatin, raced horses, married Rachel Donelson, and became Tennessee’s first United States Congressman!

The young Andrew Jackson had a fondness for Hartsville. We know that he had friends here and visited here often. He attended a wedding here in 1804, often raced horses at Hart’s Race Track, and was honored at a “Jackson Ball” here in 1828. And he was one of the first lawyers to walk the streets of Hartsville!