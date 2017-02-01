The Loop: Feb. 1, 2017

By Terri Lynn Weaver, District 40 Representative

Greetings, Fabulous Folks of the 40th!

With the holidays, my annual vacation to Florida, the 110th General Assembly organizational week (which consisted of being sworn in, plus our committee assignments), and the 45th Presidential inaugural festivities all behind us, this last month certainly has not been lacking in activity in any shape, form, or fashion.

Oh, and I forgot to mention the highly-attended Tennessee Call to Prayer, to which my dear friend Ricky Skaggs came to participate while we positioned our hearts to seek wisdom from above, as we begin this new chapter called the 110th General Assembly.

Currently, we are on our last week of a two-week pause — in other words, no committees or House sessions. However, beginning Jan. 30, it is full steam ahead.

May I, again, express my sincere gratitude that you have entrusted me to serve and work for you in Nashville. Taking my oath to protect and preserve the U.S. and the Tennessee Constitution against any overreach by the feds or the state, I aim to be your voice, and your watchman on the wall to keep government at bay and out of our way. It is a solemn duty.

Keeping my post as Transportation Subcommittee chairman, I must admit it was quite a surprise that leadership placed me on full Education Administration and Planning. Perhaps a silver lining is in there somewhere? We shall see, indeed.

Define Infrastructure. According to Webster’s, infrastructure is the fundamental facilities and systems serving a country, city, or area such as transportation and communication systems. Bringing broadband to the rural areas that I serve has been a long endeavor. The need for high-speed, wireless Internet in this 21st century is as basic as water and electricity was in the 20th century.

Much of my constituency, including myself, has small businesses operating out of our homes. We want to take online college courses, do homework, download files, video-stream lectures and movies; but big corporations, and various Internet co-ops have and continue to prevent service. The only ones who suffer are the unserved residents who are not “in the zone,” and that is inexcusable for this day and age. One of the tech schools in Hartsville cannot operate courses properly because of poor Internet service. There have been numerous meetings, calls to awareness, and attempts to resolve the issue. This year, I have some hope that we will indeed begin to connect rural Tennessee and light her up! Stay tuned, and continue to send your kind requests to the governor’s office and your state representatives. They are hearing you!

Roads and bridges are a fundamental necessity, as well. Numerous tours and discussions all across this state, from the governor’s office to my Friday Coffee Conversations, all agree that transportation funding is paramount!

However, the funding mechanics that will pan out, that is where the real work is currently being done. The governor rolled out his plan, over which he has labored hard. But I also believe it is the duty of the legislators to bring their own comprehensive plan to the table, as well; and, I would submit, a plan that does not bring a tax. Watch for bills being filed that have a consistent funding mechanism in place that will bring money to the counties. We all need to go forward together if it is going to work, and this is work worth doing!

As a matter of update, the lawsuit concerning the refugee resettlement issue is moving forward. After meeting with our selected law firm, Thomas More Law Center, last week, the process of getting their ducks in a row to file that lawsuit here in Tennessee is looking good! We believe we have a strong 10th Amendment standing. It is time the bureaucrats who run the resettlement program listen to the voice of the people. We are a nation under law. We, the people, are the true sovereigns — we are not ruled by a distant palace! Tennessee wants its 10th Amendment back! I will keep you posted on the progress of our lawsuit.

I close with this quote from President Trump: “Today we’re transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving back to you, the people.” Let us continue to pray for our leaders!

Blessings,

Terri Lynn

pa7zkul