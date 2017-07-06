The Loop: Plenty happening in District 40

By Terri Lynn Weaver, District 40 Representative

Greetings to the 40th District!

With just less than a week till we celebrate our nation’s 241st birthday, the Weaver household has been very busy preparing for the 13th annual Lancaster Independence Day Parade on July 2, with the parade at 6 p.m. Our little teeny town celebrates in a big way. And why shouldn’t we?

How blessed we are to live in a country whose ideology is that all men were created equal, permanently secured by God, our Creator, and where the absolute rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness cannot be taken away. The Declaration of Independence, followed by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, established what kind of a government would be birthed. It is our responsibility to keep this “exceptionalism” alive. For nowhere on this earth is there such a government to where the rights are secured by a government who were given consent by the governed.

I truly love this time of the year between Flag Day and our nation’s birthday. It is a time to remind ourselves we have a republic, “If we can keep it.” My summer reading thus far has included “If You Can Keep It” by Eric Metaxes, “The Benedict Option” by Rod Dreher and currently a biography on George Whitfield by Arnold Dallimore.

If you have not had the opportunity to take part of the free Constitution Course offered by Hillsdale College, what are you waiting for? I can tell you this is a fabulous introduction and a wealth of knowledge that will surely give you more appreciation for the rich heritage we have been given. In order to keep it, we are required to protect it and preserve it. Go to hillsdalecollege.com to learn something new. You will be glad you did!

Nashville Sanctuary

Many of you have heard by now of the “Sanctuary City issue” that the Metro Nashville council members, along with Nashville Mayor Megan Berry, are pressing towards a vote. We are 63 House members, along with nine senators, who are vehemently opposed to this insane lawlessness, in-your-face, nothing short of rebellion!

The “consent of the governed” is beautifully being displayed across this state, as Tennesseans are making their voices heard in opposition to a sanctuary city in Nashville! Thank you for emailing me, Facebooking your comments, calling me and basically saying, “Thank you Terri Lynn” for standing up for us and being our voice. Just know we will not quit until this bad idea is eradicated! We are powerful when we stand united!

THEC Vol State Visit

Summertime is a busy time in my district. The Tennessee Higher Education Team met with legislators at Vol State recently. This was a full morning and lunch event where we toured the buildings to get a clear understanding of the mechanics and process of students who are currently in the Tennessee Promise program. I am very excited about Technical College, an affordable opportunity that promises a job right out of school. We have the best technical colleges in our great state!

Camp Nashville

Every year a team of students comes from Israel for Camp Nashville. It was my pleasure to be a part of this as they gave me one of their days to join me in the House Chamber. The kids have many questions about our interest in their nation, culture and people. We have a rich history and heritage with Israel that is important to share with these young adults, many of which have never been to America.

LKQ

Recently, along with a few of my colleagues, we visited LKQ Facility in Nashville. It is a one-stop shopping place to pick your parts – automotive parts that is. Rows and rows of cars are lined according to their make. You literally go on a treasure hunt, find the part remove it with your own tools and pay for it as you go to the house. Having worked on legislation geared around this business in my role of Transportation Subcommittee chair, it gave me a better understanding and was very helpful to see the business live and in living color. Hats off to the employees who hosted us.

And now I close with a quote from John Adams in a letter he wrote to his wife Abigail reflecting on what he shared in Congress. Declaring the importance of that day, it is quite prophetic indeed!

“The second day of July 1776 will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the day of Deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forever.”

Have a safe joyous time with your family and friends.

For Liberty,

Terri Lynn