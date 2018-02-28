The Loop: Rep. Weaver’s legislative update

By Terri Lynn Weaver, District 40 Representative

Greetings Fabulous 40th District!

Monday, Feb. 26 marked the 56th day of the 110th General Assembly. Last week, we had full calendars in most of the committees on the House side. Committee closures are beginning to be announced so that sub-committees can be planned to end by the closing of March. The pace has been kicked up a notch for bills to be put on notice in order to be heard this year.

Many of those visiting the Cordell Hull Building last week were in awe at the process and the procedure to which bills move into becoming laws. I can’t emphasis enough how much I enjoy folks from the 40th joining me in Nashville.

Looking towards the upcoming elections

This year is a big election year for counties. With an open U.S. Senate race, a governor’s race, various congressional seats on the ballot, plus about a third of the State House seats on the ballot, I am reminded of the song “Signs” by Five Man Electrical Band: “Sign, sign, everywhere a sign…” Tennessee will have vacancies in seats we have not seen in a while, thus driving a larger turnout.

Remember, if you are not registered to vote you can do so online. Look for the GoVoteTN app on your phone to inform you of who your candidates for local, state, and federal offices in your district. The app can also tell you the location of the polling locations.

TACEO (Tennessee Association of County Election Officials) members from across the state came to Nashville to visit their legislators. Among them were Dennis Stanley, Administrator for Dekalb County, and Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator for Smith County. It is always a pleasure to discuss policy and best practices as these folks work extremely hard to protect the ballot box here in our state.

Election Administrator Steve Paxton from Trousdale County also joined us for TACEO Day on the Hill.

Maj. Scott Alley and the Cadets of the Civil Air Patrol visited office 554. These are amazing young men and women, ages 12-21, who volunteer hundreds of hours in emergency service, search and rescue and disaster relief. Based upon the United States Air Force, these stellar students work in our communities and are trained to help make our world a better place. One young man, Jackson, was such a delight to talk to.

Sumner County Youth Leadership came to meet with the Sumner County delegation: Reps. Lamberth, Rogers, myself and Sen. Haile. These kids are bright and asked awesome questions of the representatives. It’s always inspiring when our youth come to the Hill.

FFA was represented by three students (who, by the way, made the top 10 in the 2018 graduation class of Gordonsville High School) who came to see me for their day on the Hill last week. Seeing the hallways flooded with blue jackets is incredibly inspiring! These kids are top notch and make a positive difference in their world through agriculture education. They are cream of the crop kiddos! A big “Thank You” to Ryan Rogers for your mentorship in the lives of these kids over the years at GHS.

As you can see “The People’s House” is busy, as it should be.

Legislation

HB2131 is legislation I signed on as a co-sponsor that will withhold state funds to a local government for the next subsequent fiscal year if a local government were to sell, remove, relocate, or destroy a historical memorial after a waiver was denied to them by the Tennessee Historical Commission. What happened in Memphis was unconscionable! Currently there is a court case in the Davidson Chancery Court that needs to play itself out. We will continue to monitor as we work together to protect our history!

Update on IMPROVE Act

One of the first completed projects under the IMPROVE ACT was the Holmes Creek Road Bridge over Fall Creek in DeKalb County. Under this plan, there are 526 bridges, at a cost of $400 million, to be completed within 14 years. That is a heavy lift but things are getting done in the 40th District!

Blessings,

Terri Lynn Weaver