The Loop: Rep. Weaver’s legislative update

By Terri Lynn Weaver, District 40 Representative

Greetings Fabulous 40th District!

With daylight savings time creeping up on us and the sound of falling rain against the window, I fell victim to the couch for a Sunday nap. Still groggy and still raining, there is nothing like a hot cup of coffee to liven me up!

Oh, that Tennessee would embrace either the nice weather surprises that we have been having or stay cold a bit longer, I’d love it for the weather to just make up its mind.

HB1881 would establish Daylight Savings Time as the standard time in Tennessee. It will be heard in state government subcommittee on Wednesday. I intend to sign on to that bill!

The House Transportation Subcommittee, which I chair, is winding down. We will meet three more Wednesdays. This week we will hear, along with stats and testimonies, HB2211, which prohibits talking on a handheld device while driving on any road, highway or street. It will expand the law we passed last year prohibiting talking on your phone while driving in a school zone.

New numbers for accidents caused by texting will rock your world, as it did mine after I saw the facts. Too many lives are being lost because distracted drivers are not focusing while behind the wheel.

School safety is a high concern on the Hill and the Governor’s School Safety Working Group met on Thursday to begin its review. All the schools in Tennessee have safety plans in place and the task force will be reviewing those policies and procedures.

HB2208 allows certified firearms instructors to train teachers who want to participate and already have a permit to carry a concealed weapon. This bill is permissible, requires 40 hours of initial training and 16 hours annually to train with local law enforcement in the event a live shooter enters our public schools. Many members have signed on to this bill, myself included, because doing nothing is not an option. Guns by themselves are not evil. A gun on its own does not start a killing spree.

Senseless gun legislation that would weaken our Second Amendment rights would not have stopped that horrific event or those prior or the next one to come. We must protect our schools our communities as well as fix our broken mental health system and punish immediately those acts of evil who kill our children!

I will be presenting HB2690 this Tuesday in the House subcommittee of Administration and Planning. Passage of this bill creates additional privacy protections for student’s education and health records and prohibits release of student records in certain circumstances without parents informed written consent. Parents are not comfortable with the amount of data being collected that innovative technology now provides. Hopefully we can stop this intrusion of data grabbing off the backs of our children.

Remember you can watch our committees live on video streaming off the Tennessee General Assembly website.

It is looking like the middle of April is the schedule date for the 110th General Assembly to adjourn or as we refer to it as sine die. Once the committees have listened to all bills placed on notice, we will spend all our time on the House floor. With this being an election year, and a big one at that, members want to finish the people’s business, return home and focus on campaigns. It’s a fast train indeed; however, I am reminded one of life’s greatest prizes is to work hard at work worth doing. You, the Fabulous Folks of the 40th, give me the pleasure to work and serve you. I am in hopes you offer that honor again in 2019.

Blessings,

Terri Lynn Weaver