The Loop: Update on state government

By Terri Lynn Weaver, District 40 Representative

Greetings Folks of the Fortieth!

What is it about snow that every time it happens it is simply magical? My only regret is that we just did not get enough of that “winter white” this season. So while a big pot of vegetable stew is simmering, and the music of ‘snap-crackle-pop’ of the glowing fireside warms me, perhaps I just may get that “winter white” wish yet, even in the face of springing forward to Daylight Savings Time!

“Advice is like snow — the softer it falls, the longer it dwells upon and the deeper it sinks into the mind.”

Committees are full-speed ahead. I must admit, legislation I filed thus far has been neglected, due to the enormous task at hand of funding transportation with or without a permanent gas tax. I heard it said that a former legislator, before my watch, made it his policy that for every bill he passed, he repealed or removed one! Now that is one way to downsize and shrink the scope of government, which has far overreached its original purposes.

As Chairlady of Transportation Subcommittee, sending clean, concise policy forward to the full committee is paramount to me. Subcommittee is the gateway where the vetting and discussions that mean the life or death of legislation takes place. What was passed out of my committee recently were numerous amendments, all to the Improve Act! Unfortunately, that is how the sausage is made and it is not a pleasant process! New amendments will be filed timely in Transportation this week. Those of us who are on a mission to provide funding without a permanent gas tax, are working to do just that. Please see the letter and sign on, and pass it on!

As your representative, it is my duty to do the hard thing first – find a solution without a tax. Taxing Tennesseans is the broad and easy way to go. I am confident there is a simple way to fund our roads and bridges, remain debt-free and use the revenue you and I have already put in the kitty!

Education Administration and Planning is the other committee on which I serve. Vouchers are a big topic for which there are three main bills I am aware of: HB0126, HB0460 and HB0336. One is a pilot program for Shelby County only, and the other two would open vouchers statewide. Vouchers have always been suspect to me. And let me be clear, I am all about what is best for the child. We homeschooled our son.

But my concern has always been how to protect the private Christian schools who currently have their religious freedom to operate as they choose. Using tax dollars that follow the child could be the Trojan horse to bring Christian schools under the footprint of the Department of Education. Parents still have choice. You may work extra jobs to provide for private school, but to me, it seems if we eliminated the Federal DOE first, then we could have real level playing fields and competition, where children would then be the drivers of their education and travel to all and every option to meet their needs.

I close with this thought: even in our darkest moment we can find something to laugh about if we try hard enough.

“A good laugh is sunshine in the HOUSE!”

Blessings,

Terri Lynn Weaver