By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County native Shaianne Mansfield graduated on July 28 from Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes (commonly known as boot camp) in Illinois.

Mansfield, a 2016 graduate of Trousdale County High School, enlisted in the Navy and has since been sent to Meridian, MS, for A-school technical training. Her future plans are undecided.

Mansfield is pictured here with her grandparents, Clyde and Joyce Mansfield.