Mary Ann Baker seeks election to County Commission

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Mary Ann Baker is announcing her intention to run for a seat on the County Commission representing the 10th District.

A resident of Trousdale County for 30 years, Baker is a 1992 graduate of Trousdale County High School and has worked for the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force for the last 21 years.

“I want to be involved, and I think Trousdale County needs more people to get involved,” Baker said. “I care about what happens and I have an interest in what’s best for Trousdale County.”

Baker said increased support for law enforcement and managing county growth would be among her top priorities if elected to the County Commission.

“I’ve noticed that we’ve lost a lot of good officers; the pay is an issue,” Baker said. “Trousdale County is growing and it should grow. I just don’t think we should grow real fast and we need to be aware of what’s going on.”

The daughter of Cheryl Porter and the late Edmond McCall, Baker is married to Karl Baker and has two sons, Garrett and Karlton.

“I will try to see as many of you as possible within the next months, but if I am unable to meet with you, please accept this as my request for your vote and support,” Baker said.

