Mid-Cumberland names Graden as interim executive director

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency warmly welcomes Dr. Paul Graden as its interim Executive Director.

A resident of Robertson County, Dr. Graden joined the agency on Jan. 10 after being appointed by the Board of Directors for MCCAA. In addition to his new role at MCCAA, he is an ordained minister and has served as Executive Pastor for Purpose Life Church in Springfield.

As a dedicated community philanthropist, Dr. Graden’s Board of Directors experience include Chairman of the Accelerated Learning Center, Vice Chairman for the Robertson County Republican Party, Tennessee Christian Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Preparatory Academy, Oro Milagros, Inc., and Ironwood Charities. He brings over 30 years of experience in operations, finance, and marketing in both For-Profit and Non-Profit organizations.

Dr. Graden holds an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities from New York University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from The New School, a private non-profit research university in New York City. He has earned a Ph.D in Education/Theology from Bethel Graduate School of Theology.

MCCAA is both proud and excited to have Dr. Graden as a part of their dedicated and compassionate team to help meet the needs of low-income families in Middle Tennessee.