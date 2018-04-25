Mud Volleyball Tournament coming in May

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

It’s time once again for the annual Glenda Fisher Mud Volleyball Tournament, which will be held on Saturday, May 5 at Trousdale County High School.

This worthwhile event has raised over $30,000 for local scholarships over the past 13 years. The tournament was started in memory of Fisher, the longtime administrative assistant and bookkeeper at TCHS. Mrs. Fisher, known as “Momma Fish” or “Momma G” to many, passed away after a battle with bone cancer.

The tournament, started in her memory, raises money for scholarships that are awarded to deserving seniors every year to assist in furthering their education. These scholarships have been awarded to TCHS graduates who have attended four-year universities, two-year community colleges, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hartsville and even mortuary school.

“Even though people know about the lottery scholarship that’s free, that’s tuition. It doesn’t cover books, fees, the extra stuff. These kind of scholarships cover the extra stuff,” said Valerie Towns, Fisher’s daughter and an employee at TCHS.

“One student told me they used the money to buy a laptop computer.”

This year’s tournament will once again have two classifications of players: one for those in grades 7-11 and one for grades 12-adults. There will also be prize money awarded to the winning teams.

Seniors who need volunteer hours for Tennessee Promise can use the event for that purpose, Towns added.

“Mud volleyball has something for everyone – whether a player, fan or someone looking for a great place to eat lunch,” Towns added. “Bring your lounge chair, sunscreen and children and enjoy a fun day in the sun. You also need to be prepared to get muddy!

“We’re hoping for better weather this year. Last year, it was cold.”

Towns also expressed her thanks to the Volunteer Fire Department, whose staff helps keep the courts muddy throughout the day.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, with play starting at 9 a.m. at TCHS. The entry fee is $100 per team. If you have any questions, please call Trousdale County High School at 615-374-2201.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.