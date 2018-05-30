New Justice Center to hold open house on June 24

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the County Building Committee set a date for an open house of Hartsville’s new justice center during their meeting last Tuesday night.

The renovated portion of the old Co-op building on Main Street will be open to the public on Sunday, June 24 from 2-4 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour the facility, including the courtrooms and prisoner holding areas.

Construction took place last year and was completed by early December, but a delay by AT&T in wiring the building for the courts led to a delay in the opening.

Circuit Court Clerk Kim Taylor and Clerk & Master Shelly Jones said they planned to move from the current courthouse into the new building from June 29-July 3. Their offices would be closed during the move.

No decision has been reached on what will be done with the current courthouse. Possibilities mentioned have included moving the Election Commission and/or UT Extension offices there, or converting it into a museum of Trousdale County history.

