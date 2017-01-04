New laws take effect across Tennessee

By Xavier Smith

Tennesseans are now able to access handgun permits at a cheaper price starting Jan. 1 as new laws took effect throughout the state.

Rep. Mark Body, R-Lebanon, and Rep. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, sponsored the bill that will reduce the cost of lifetime handgun permits for Tennessee residents from $500 to $200 for existing permit holders. The lifetime permit will be $315 for new applicants.

“I feel $500 is a little bit higher than what it should be,” Pody said earlier this year. “I want it to be more of a realistic figure. The state doesn’t have that much invested.”

The lifetime handgun carry permit will not expire and be valid for the life of the permit holder unless the permit holder no longer meets the requirements for a permit.

The department will conduct a criminal history record check every five years.

Another law will require graduating high school seniors in the state to take a U.S. civics test prepared by the local education agency that will consist of between 25-50 questions taken from the civil test administered by the U.S. citizenship and immigration services.

An amendment to the bill does not make passage a requirement for graduation. Some students with an Individualized Education Plan in place will not be required to take the test.

In order to pass, a student must correctly answer 70 percent of the questions.

Another law will create a new sentencing enhancement factor for any defendant that committed robbery, aggravated robbery or especially aggravated robbery on the premises of a licensed pharmacy in order to obtain, sell give or exchange a controlled substances or other illegal drugs.

Another law makes a person who commits vehicular homicide where alcohol or drugs were involved ineligible for probation.

Additionally, the Public Safety Act of 2016 establishes mandatory minimum sentences for those convicted of three or more charges of aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary or drug trafficking.

The new law sets the mandatory minimum period of incarceration to 85 percent for third and subsequent convictions for aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary and Class A, B and C felonies for the sale, manufacture and distribution of controlled substances. It also changes the felony thresholds for property theft for a Class A misdemeanor from $500 to $1,000, Class E felony from $500-$1,000 to a range of $1,000-$2,500 and a Class D felony from $1,000-10,000 to a range of $2,500-$10,000.

In addition, the measure retools community supervision to reduce the number of people returning to prison for probation and parole violations when their noncompliance does not rise to the level of a new criminal offense.

For a list of other laws taking effect, visit capitol.tn.gov/legislation/publications/effective%2001-01-2017.pdf.

Contributing: Staff reports