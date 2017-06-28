Op-Ed: CoreCivic TV report didn’t tell the whole story

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

(EDITOR’S NOTE: In the interest of full disclosure, CoreCivic does advertise in The Hartsville Vidette. Company officials were not contacted and had no input on this opinion piece).

The Channel 4 I-team series on CoreCivic’s Trousdale Turner prison has been a topic of great discussion locally over the last week, both online and in person around town.

When I first heard about the series, I was as curious as anyone to see what would be reported. I’ve heard stories about problems out there, have written about said problems and efforts to correct them, and have even spoken with some of the sources cited in the Channel 4 series.

However, I have to question whether Channel 4 was entirely fair in its presentation of conditions at the prison. Granted, some of the issues brought up are certainly valid, if the allegations are true, but others raise doubts in my mind.

Let’s go night by night.

Monday’s report dealt with the inability to obtain a tour of the facility, problems getting public records and excessive use of force against inmates.

The WSMV report claimed that a state legislator was denied permission to tour the facility. While technically accurate, the report doesn’t mention that the legislator in question wanted to bring along a news crew from Channel 4, as well as a number of family members of inmates. As I understand it, the legislator was told he was welcome, but not the entourage.

I have toured the facility twice myself in the roughly 18 months since Trousdale Turner opened. During one of those tours, I was even taken inside one of the pods where inmates are housed and spoke briefly with a couple of inmates. So it is possible to tour the place. Maybe Mr. Legislator should have come himself.

Public records requests from CoreCivic, in my experience, are so-so. Sometimes I have had no problems, sometimes I have been referred elsewhere and on at least one occasion I was flatly refused. It’s a prison, so I would expect folks to be tight-lipped when it comes to releasing information.

As to allegations of excessive force, while it is never acceptable to beat an inmate for no reason, I personally tend to take such allegations with an open mind for two reasons: chronic staffing problems (which I will address later) and the fact that these are prisoners. They don’t exactly have the best track record of making good decisions.

From what I have heard, in one of the alleged beatings, the inmate was actually convulsing after supposedly overdosing on heroin.

Tuesday’s report dealt with the handling of medical emergencies at the prison. This one I didn’t have much of a problem with, as whether someone dies at the prison or on the way to the hospital, it’s still a death and ought to be investigated. Delays in notification of families could be deliberate, or could simply be bureaucracy at its finest. I can’t, in my mind, cast blame either way without more information.

Wednesday’s report dealt with gangs and other security concerns at TTCC, and staffing problems. Lack of staff has been noted as a concern from the beginning, and some of the reasons I have heard include low pay and problems passing background checks. When the facility was being built, CoreCivic (then CCA) officials stated that they wanted to look local to fill positions. But if no one is willing to take the job for whatever reason, what then?

Fixing the staffing problems would, I believe, fix some of the security questions raised. CoreCivic has raised starting pay at the facility and, to my knowledge, is no longer using third-party security. Both ought to help the situation, long term. But bringing in known gang members to keep order, if true as alleged, is completely unacceptable and prison officials ought to know better.

One instance cited was not calling an ambulance when a guard was allegedly stabbed last month, an incident reported in The Vidette. But I was told by what I consider a reliable source that the guard merely needed stitches and was back at work the next day. So was an ambulance really needed?

Thursday’s report on a reported lack of medical care was, to me, the most damning. Whatever these men did to be in prison, they are in the care of the state and deserve to be treated humanely, which includes medical care.

I’ve spoken with family members of inmates who alleged their loved ones couldn’t get needed medication and I share their concern. This is probably related to lack to staff, but more to financial concerns in my opinion. After all, health care is expensive these days, even to prisoners I would imagine. This is definitely where CoreCivic can and should clean up its act. If I can go to the drugstore and get a prescription filled in a timely fashion, there’s no reason why a big corporation can’t do the same.

My point is, it’s a prison. There are going to be problems, especially with a new facility, and there will probably always be problems. Can some of them be addressed without major issues? I think so. But I don’t think CoreCivic’s presence in Trousdale County is exactly the horrible mess I saw in Channel 4’s report either.

Trousdale Turner is here and it’s probably going to be here for a while. And to my mind, it’s not entirely a bad thing to have it here.

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.